Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tweets about power cut at SAI centre, Rijiju responds

A tweet by international wrestler Vinesh Phogat, 24, exposed the poor condition of power supply in Lucknow.

On Friday, Phogat said that she and other wrestlers at the national camp in Lucknow’s Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sarojini Nagar were stranded without electricity for over 24 hours.

Her tweet read, “24 hours and more in counting without electricity at Wrestling National Camp. No solution provided yet. Haven’t slept whole night. How will we train without any rest. Not even a single fan working. Still sweating in 36 deg of heat in Lucknow!”

She tagged union sports minister Kiren Rijiju who immediately took up the matter with the authorities in UP.

Replying to Phogat’s tweet, Rejiju stated, “I have taken note of the issue and found that the fault was in a transformer outside SAI Centre. SAI officials have been present on the spot since morning to oversee repair works and power has been restored.”

However, MVVNL MD Sanjay Goel said drilling on the SAI campus punctured the 11 kv cable, which led to the power cut.

After getting a number of harsh comments on twitter, the MD responded.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience. SAI authorities were getting a borewell drilled on the campus. Around 7.30 pm on Thursday the 11 kv cable (supplying electricity to the campus and other areas) was punctured by the drillers. The authorities did not inform the electricity department. Because of the breakdown in the entire feeder, our staff had to segregate the section to locate the fault. By 1am, LESA staff could identify SAI campus as the probable place of faulty section but guards at the gate did not allow our staff due to security reasons. We could enter the campus early in the morning and supply could be restored by alternative arrangements at 10.15 am. Permanent staff has been deputed now for round-the-clock monitoring,” read his tweet.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 08:52 IST