We need to live first then rest follows: Gaurav Chopra

lucknow

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:04 IST

Actor Gaurav Chopra, best known for his Hollywood film ‘Blood Diamond’ and shows like ‘Uttaran,’ ‘Gulmohar Grand’ and many more, feels glad that his last venture, daily soap ‘Sanjivani’, just got wrapped on time before Covid-19 crisis halted the work everywhere in the country.

“No one thought that this kind of cataclysm will engulf the world in just few weeks. We shot the last episode of our show on March 9 and not in the slightest thought did we knew that this will put an end to all work for weeks to come. It’s really disheartening to see where world has come to,” he tells over phone.

Chopra is known as one of the fittest actors in the industry. “Fitness has always been my priority but that should be for everyone. Whether I am working or not, I always spend time doing things I love — keeping fit, music, reading or taking care of my family and home. I believe there are multiple ways to acquire a fit body, it’s as simple as maintaining a healthy lifestyle and loving oneself. Doing gym for hours is of no use till you have a fit mind and treat your body like a temple of goodness,” he said.

The actor is making most of the quarantine days. “This is a tough time for the country and to support the cause we just have to stay home. We have umpteen time to do things we always wanted to do. I am a private homely person and most of time I love listening to music watching movies and reading.”

Chopra hails the lockdown call by the government, “Seeing what is happening around the world, I think this was such a right step to take. As a responsible citizen we should understand the gravity of the situation. Let’s adhere to the lockdown protocols as we need to live first then rest follows.”

On work front his hands are full. “I enjoy my job and I don’t do things to get attention! So whatever work I do is to satisfy that actor in me — be it my play ‘Devdas,’ web shows ‘Fourplay,’ or ‘Love, Lust & Confusion.’ I was about to start shoot for the second season of ‘Hello Mini’ series. After wrapping ‘Sanjivani’, I will start taking up more shows but with meaty content and roles,” he says.