Woman posing as UP homeguard constable arrested

lucknow

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 21:34 IST

A woman posing as a constable was arrested by a team of the Krishnan Nagar police station, Lucknow, on Saturday.

The ‘khaki’-donning woman used to tell people that she was a UP homeguard constable. Investigators said they suspected that she had also extorted money from gullible people.

Confirming her arrest, station house officer (SHO) of the Krishna Nagar police station, Pradeep Kumar, said, “Our team has arrested one Shilpi Singh for posing as a constable of the UP homeguard. She was arrested on the complaint of some locals who accused her of extorting money.”

An FIR was registered against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and she was taken to the Mahila Thana at Hazratganj, he said.

Krishna Nagar police said they were also trying to identify other people who might have been duped by the woman. “We may add further sections against the accused as and when more complainants surface,” said the SHO.