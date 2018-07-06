 Woman tied to tree, beaten up on orders of UP panchayat over ‘affair’ with brother-in-law’s son | lucknow | Hindustan Times
Woman tied to tree, beaten up on orders of UP panchayat over ‘affair’ with brother-in-law’s son

A woman was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up on the orders of a panchayat in a village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, over an “illicit relationship” with her brother-in-law’s son.

The panchayat was called on the allegations levelled by the in-laws of his brother’s son, whose wife had left him and is living with her parents due to the alleged relationship.
A woman was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up on the orders of a panchayat in a village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, over an “illicit relationship” with her brother-in-law’s son, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Toda village under Ratenpuri police station in the district and came to light after a purported video of the “punishment” went viral on the social media, circle officer Hariram Yadav said.

A case has been registered against eight people and three accused were arrested, he said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband, the woman was tied to a tree and beaten over her alleged relationship with his brother’s son, police said.

