Woman, two minors raped in separate incidents in UP’s Shamli district

Three cases of rape, including two of minor girls, were reported in Shamli district in west Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of police, Shamli, Dev Ranjan said a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four in Gogwan village of Kairana Kotwali on Saturday.

“The victim’s parents are labourers who work at a brick kiln. Her parents alleged while their daughter was returning home from the brick kiln, four men in a car kidnapped her and raped her. They later left her on the roadside ...” he said.

In a separate incident, three men allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman in Bharala village of Kairana Kotwali on Saturday when she was collecting fodder for cattle. “A case has been registered against unidentified men in Kairana Kotwali on the complaint of the victim’s husband,” station house officer Bhagwat Singh said.

“Another incident was reported from village Malakpur under Kandhla police station where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped when she was going to dump cow dung in the village,” the SP said.