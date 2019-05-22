Wooden toys from Chitrakoot ready to compete with Chinese dolls

The new edition of handmade wooden toys from Chitrakoot is ready to give a tough competition to plastic toys dominated by Chinese dolls and cars.Toy makers from Chitrakoot have come up with some new fun characters, cars, puzzles and even wildlife animals which run like battery-operated cars.

“I don’t want this ancient art to die just because we don’t get enough resources to market our skills. That’s why I started creating some interesting pieces from Dudhi, Sundari and Koraiya woods to attract children who want colourful toys straight from cartoon channels. This season I have prepared all wooden Rubik’s Cube to keep children busy for longer time. A single piece of wood was carved in a way that it will open easily but it needs some time to put them back in square shape,” said Virendra Lodhi, who’s the third generation in his family to carry forward this tradition of toy making in Chitrakoot.

His toys are being sold in large numbers at the ongoing Mrignayanee exhibition by Madhya Pradesh government at Hindustani Academy here. The exhibition will conclude on May 24.

Lodhi said another hit item which he created from Dudhi wood is a snail which also runs on wheels.

“Then there is all time hit surprise box with a hidden creature hiding in it to scare your friends. Our wooden toys are made of herbal colours and we use leaves of ‘Kewada’ plant to smooth its edges and polish it naturally. That’s why it takes up to 2-3 days to complete a set of toys. Everything is done with hands. Even the simple baby teether is prepared with a lot of care. There will be no harm to children if they put it in their mouth,” he said.

Lodhi said he also experimented with cartoon characters and it became a bog hit in Chitrakoot market. “Besides Pinocchio, I have also made a giraffe with moving head, Indian version of the famous Russian nesting dolls—a set of wooden dolls of decreasing size placed one inside another, bugs and cartoon inspired key rings, mini convertible cars, pencil cap, Xylophone, toys for toddlers, teether, Pinocchio, concentration balls, pencil in the shape of funny cartoon characters. We are learning to survive in the market mainly captured by plastic toys.”

Lodhi said very few people understand that in comparison to plastic toys, which may sometimes be cheaper in cost, are not so safe for kids. “There is abundant supply of Dudhi Sundari and Koraiya woods in Chitrakut jungles. But we have to take proper permission from the government before getting the wood for toy making so as to not to disturb the green cover.”

First Published: May 22, 2019 14:50 IST