World Cancer Day: High level of nitrous oxide, other pollutants in air lead to cancer

Common mistakes in our daily lives have a strong link to various types of cancer. Doctors said history of patients in the OPD has found this link.

“When patients of liver and gall bladder cancer were asked about their history a large number of them told they suffered with infections. Similarly those with oral cancer said that they consumed tobacco and paan masala,” said Dr Shailendra Kumar of the general surgery department at the King George’s medical University.

He said that about 10% cases are of cancer in OPDs which indicate people are becoming vulnerable to diseases with sedentary lifestyle, lack of vitamins and other necessary elements to fight diseases. “Cancer has also a link to high level of nitrous oxide and other pollutants in the air as many cases told they live in areas with high air pollution. The cancer cervix is linked to poor hygiene,” said Dr Shailandra Kumar.

“Young adults are fast becoming victim of the diseases. We have cases as young as 27-years, 29-years, and 32-years of age. There are patients who do not have any risk factor such as tobacco use or a family history. hence screening also becomes important in case people live in vulnerable atmosphere,” said Dr Ved Prakash, senior faculty at the King George’s Medical University.

He said with advances in diagnosis it is now possible to get results even with small samples in biopsy which earlier were not possible. “With microRNA the issue of sample size is also eliminated,” said Dr Ved.

Cancer burden in India has more than doubled over the last 26 years said Dr Harshvardhan Atreya, Medical Oncologist, Apollomedics Super Speciality Hospital in a press statement. He said that usually patient goes into depression when comes across such decease but here has been considerable progress in the successful treatment of cancer in past years.

The superspeciality cancer hospital at CG City has organised a cancer screening camp on Monday from 9.30 am to 2 pm. “Residents of Lucknow and its suburbs are requested to utilise the services of specialist doctors of the institute if anyone is having the signs or symptoms, which may be the warning signs of the disease,” said Sharad Singh of the hospital.

The common signs of cancer may be

# Unusual, rapid and unexplained weight loss / anemia

# Blood mixed urine/bleeding during urination, Blood with stools

# Chronic cough not relieved by any common medication/ blood mixed sputum on cough

# Lump in the breast

# Difficulty in swallowing, solid or liquid food

