Yogi Adityanath performs ‘Kanya Pujan’, makes a pitch to save girl child

Making a pitch to save girl child, chief minister on Saturday said female foeticide and crime against women are not only sins according to the Sanatan Dharma, they are also like denying the existence of the divine power.

Yogi, who arrived at the Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday morning, performed Kanya Punjan on the occasion of Ram Navmi. He worshipped nine girls symbolising nine manifestations of goddess Durga.

“Kanya Pujan has been accomplished here with full Hindu tradition. Kanya Pujan programme is a way to worship nine manifestation of ‘Maa Durga’ with full Vedic tradition,” said the CM while talking to reporters after performing the ritual.

As per Hindu mythology, worshipping girls as manifestation of goddess Durga brings prosperity, luxury and power and wisdom to one’s life.

As part of the ritual, girls were made to stand in a metallic plate as Yogi washed their feet, applied tilak on their forehead and performed their ‘Aarti’ amid chanting of mantras. The girls were from both lower and upper castes.

Batuks, manifestation of Kal Bhairav, were also worshipped by the CM. The kids were also offered lunch and a ‘dakshina’ of Rs 51 each.

Later, Yogi performed a yajna and then moved to Chitragupta temple where he attended an event held to pay tribute the late BJP MLA Awadhesh Kumar Srivastava.

