Yogi, Akhilesh criticise Kamal Nath’s ‘UP, Bihar’ comment

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at newly appointed Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s remark that migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were taking away jobs of local people in MP.

Soon after taking the oath of office on Monday, Nath told newspersons in Bhopal that his government will give incentives to industries that offered 70% of their jobs to those from his state. He added that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh got employment in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of the native population.

In a tweet, Yogi Adityanath said the Congress’s statement was unfortunate and showcased “the Congress’s divisive and regressive politics. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation.”

Adityanath did not take Kamal Nath’s name and mentioned Congress instead in the tweet.

Yogi had campaigned extensively in Madhya Pradesh for BJP.

Reacting to Kamal Nath’s statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Before this similar voices from governments in Maharashtra and Delhi had come up. People from other states were coerced to leave those states. This is wrong.”

Criticising Nath, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he appeared to be unaware of existing rules that prioritise jobs for the native population.

“He has also been a Union minister. He should be aware of these rules. What he is talking about is already in place... by making such a claim, he is misleading people,” the BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh told reporters.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya agreed with his colleague and accused Nath of promoting “divisive” politics and pitting one region against another.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Vijaywargiya raised his “outsider” background and asked if the statement he has made should be implemented in politics too.

“Kamal Nath was born in Kanpur. He received his education in (West) Bengal. His business is spread across the country. He is now chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Such a statement does not behove him,” the BJP leader, who is also from Madhya Pradesh, said.

Meanwhile, Congress legislature party leader, Ajay Kumar ‘Lalu’ said: “His (Kamal Nath’s statement has been misinterpreted”.

At the same time, Akhilesh welcomed the Kamal Nath government’s announcement on farm loan waiver. “They have announced loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh but whenever Samajwadi Party will get the chance our government will give absolute farm loan waiver,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav had campaigned in MP for SP candidates and has also extended the support of his lone party MLA to the Congress in government formation.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 08:27 IST