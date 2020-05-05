Yogi: Keep spl vigil in Lucknow, Agra; send officers to help in dists

lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that IAS and senior PCS officers be sent to the districts to help district magistrates in management of quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens set up for migrant labourers returning from different states to Uttar Pradesh.

He also directed special vigil in Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur and Firozabad and said officers should get connected with people to resolve their problems in these districts.

Yogi was reviewing the third phase of lockdown and preparations made for migrant labourers returning to the state at a high level meeting here.

The state government has deployed about 10,000 buses to take migrant labourers, arriving by train, to their respective districts. In all 50,000 medical and health teams have been set up for screening and health checkup of migrants. Five special trains carrying migrant labourers from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka were set to reach Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said officers being sent to districts would work under the supervision of divisional commissioners. He said only such officers should be sent to districts who have not been deployed in fight against Covid-19.

He said the officers should regularly visit quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens that should be geo-tagged for regular monitoring by the control rooms. He said district magistrates should appoint nodal officers for quarantine centres and community kitchens etc and better performance was needed at every level to defeat coronavirus.

Yogi said migrant labourers found medically fit should be sent to 14-day home quarantine. He said a sustenance allowance of Rs 1,000 should be given to the labourers leaving for their homes and added that arrangements should be made for medical treatment of those not found in good health.

Yogi said the chief minister’s helpline should be used to connect with village pradhans and corporators and the monitoring committees must ensure that information about arrival of any outsider was given to the administration.

Yogi said work in industrial units should be started by following security norms and in accordance with advisory of the union government. He said those working in hotspots should not be attending their offices. He said people should mandatorily use face mask or face cover while moving out.

The chief minister said social distancing must be followed while carrying out immunisation work. He said para medical staff carrying out immunisation work should use face masks, gloves and sanitisers.

He said all ventilators should be made functional and added that a work-plan should be prepared to mobilise additional resources. He said people should be made aware about the national portability scheme for ration cards to ensure that they get the benefits of the scheme.

Yogi said migrant labourers from Maharashtra and Karnataka, residing in UP, have used the ration cards of their respective states to take food grains in UP. He said migrant labourers returning to UP should be linked with ‘one district one product’ scheme, Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and milk societies.