Yogi racing against time to ensure development before LS polls

As the BJP gears up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is racing against time to implement many important development projects in the state.

He will showcase Prayagraj Kumbh, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2019 and investment coming to the state following the UP Investors’ Summit 2018 besides taking some concrete steps to implement the defence corridor, Jewar greenfield international airport and some other projects.

After launching projects worth Rs 60,000 crore, the Yogi government has planned a second ground-breaking ceremony next month to implement more projects involving investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Will this change the people’s perception about his government?

Amid the saffron brigade’s build up to Ram temple in Ayodhya, major opposition parties are targeting the Yogi government saying the people have closely watched the performance of both the central and state governments and any last ditch attempts to impress upon the people and change their perception will make no difference.

“The Yogi government has not done anything for the state’s development in the past 20 months. As 2019 Lok Sabha elections are inching closer, Yogi wants to show some work to the people. The people, however, know the truth,” said Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

The Yogi government had got additional supplementary budget of Rs 34,833.24 crore passed to make allocations for some major development projects after presenting the largest annual budget of Rs 4,28,384.53 crore in 2018-2019.

A mid-term review had recently indicated that 32 major departments of his government used only 31 per cent of funds by September 30, 2018. The CM called a meeting of senior officers to review the situation and asked them to ensure that most of the government funds were used before the Election Commission’s code of conduct comes into force early in 2019.

Yogi also convened meetings with ministers and ministers of state separately early this week.

He asked the ministers not to run after files and instead go to people with government’s schemes.

Yogi asked ministers in-charge of different districts to camp in districts for a day and ensure coordination between the government and partymen.

As he campaigns for the BJP in the ongoing assembly elections in five states, Yogi is holding meetings to review progress of important development projects.

Yogi has been meeting farmers of Greater Noida region to resolve issues concerning acquisition of land for Jewar airport.

A notification for acquisition of land for the project has been issued and funds of about Rs 1,260 crore have been released for the land.

“We are making efforts to persuade farmers to hand over possession of land at the earliest and bring the project to the ground by laying the foundation stone before 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” said BJP MLA from Jewar Dhirendra Singh.

A close scrutiny of the government orders (GOs) has also indicated that the Yogi government has stepped up the pace of work issuing more GOs this year vis-à-vis the GOs issued last year.

The government has issued 6925 GOs between April 1, 2018 and November 23, 2018 against 6192 GOs issued during the same period last year.

This obviously indicates a higher pace of activity in the government ahead of 2019 LS polls.

