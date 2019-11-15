Yogi roots for RRTS, its 3D models a big draw at expo

lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the rapid rail transport system (RRTS) stall at the 12th edition of the Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference and expo in Lucknow on Friday. The expo is an annual flagship event of the union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The chief minister said people visiting the expo would have the chance to experience India’s first regional rapid transit system through virtual reality.

Rapid rail transport system caught everyone’s attention at the event. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the implementing agency of RRTS, is using modern technology to showcase the features and potential of the project.

The three prioritised RRTS corridors for implementation in the first phase are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Urban Complex (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror)-Alwar. Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be the first to start full operations in March 2025. This will make Uttar Pradesh the first state of India to have a high speed regional rail.

Civil construction work on the 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is underway. The corridor will be operational by 2025 and people will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in about 55 minutes as against the current travel time of around 3-4 hours by road. RRTS train will be three-times faster than the average speed of Metro trains.

Visitors also watched holographic projections of the NCRTC project and its features. They will also be able to experience 3D models of RRTS using virtual reality (VR) at the stall. NCRTC has also put up an interactive display for members of the public who wish to explore the project in detail.

While metro rail projects generally serve the need of intra-city movement and operate within cities, will connect suburban and urban centres in NCR and will run from one city centre to another, providing a seamless transit network to the entire region.

MICRO-MOBILITY SERVICE PROVIDER PUTS UP STALL

Yulu, a shared micro-mobility service provider using electric two-wheelers to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in urban India, also put up a stall at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Friday. Lalit Sharma, an executive of Yulu, said, “Yulu’s is technology-driven mobility platform for demand-supply management and efficient operations. Currently, Yulu is present in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Greater Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar. Yulu is committed to building the largest electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem of India to provide smart, shared and sustainable mobility solutions for urban commute.