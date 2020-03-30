Yogi to visit corona hot spots, to review measures

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:32 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the coronavirus hot spots in the state on Tuesday to review the measures being taken by the district administrations to check the spread of the disease and also inspect health facilities in hospitals.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Monday, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said Yogi will visit Ghaziabad, Meerut and Agra.

Out of the about 90 coronavirus positive cases reported in UP, a large number of cases have been reported from these districts.

On Monday the CM visited Noida, which has the maximum 36 positive cases, to review the situation and measures taken by the local administration to check the spread of the disease. On Sunday he had reviewed the situation in Lucknow, Awasthi said.

During a review meeting with senior officers on Monday, Yogi directed all district magistrates to ensure that no migrant coming from other states was found moving on the highways. All the migrants who have entered UP should be quarantined for 14 days in schools and temporary shelter homes established by the state government in various districts, Awasthi said.

Yogi also directed nodal officers in various states to assist the people of UP origin staying there. The officers were directed to remain on maximum alert in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts, he said.

The state government has directed the DMs to establish mobile and static address system. Till Monday, public address systems had been installed on 10,000 vehicles and 2,000 static public address system had also been installed, he said.

Prasad said the state health department has sent 2,430 samples of suspected patients for tests. The report of 2,305 samples has been found negative and 88 samples have been found positive. Fourteen positive patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery, he said.

To check the spread of the disease, the health department is screening the people residing in 3-km radius of the residence of positive patients, he said.

The central government has announced Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff, who will be deputed in hospitals’ wards reserved for treatment of the coronavirus patients. The government has decided to include doctors working in private hospitals, contract staff and outsourced staff posted in hospitals in the insurance scheme, he said.

Prasad said the health department had quarantined 780 suspected coronavirus 19 patients. Another 10,000 people who had returned from foreign countries have been home quarantined, he said.

The department is providing assistance and counselling to the people by contacting on the CM’s helpline as well as the helpline launched by the department. A surveillance team is sent to the people who complain of coronavirus symptoms, he said.

The district health officers are regularly collecting feedback from accredited social health activist (ASHA), auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) and Aganbari workers about the people residing in villages. These workers have been directed to alert the department if any person has symptoms of the virus, he said.

E-COMMERCE COS ALLOWED OPS

Awasthi said e-commerce companies have been directed to deliver essential and edible items to consumers. The DMs will issue passes for their staff for movement during the lockdown. Movement of the trucks will continue but action will be taken if the truck drivers are caught transporting people, he said.

He said action had been taken across against black marketeers and hoarders. To supply cooked meal to the needy, 1,090 community kitchens were in operation in the state. On Saturday 3.85 lakh food packets were distributed, he said.

The industrial units where labourers are staying have been granted permission to run the units. The units have also been directed to clear salary and arrears of the workers. The regular supply of essential commodities, including edible items, vegetable, milk and smedicine was being maintained across the state, Awasthi said.