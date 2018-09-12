Youth ends life in temple, Barabanki villagers plan one in his name

Residents of Utwan village in Barabanki district are planning to make a temple in the name of a 20-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide in a Durga temple here in the wee hours of Monday.

Police confirmed that the youth committed suicide and, but villagers, including his family members, maintain that Anirudh Yadav sacrificed his life.

Yadav, who was known to the villagers as a religious person, spent most of his time praying near the temple just outside the village, where his body was found from at around 3 am on Monday, police said.

“My grandson had dedicated himself in the service of the temple. He had no other reason to end his life. He sacrificed his life to please the goddess,” said Prem Narayan Yadav, a marginal farmer. “We will try to make a temple where he ended his life to respect his sacrifice,” Prem Narayan said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Barabanki, VP Srivastava said, “The deceased Anirudh Yadav was a student of BA at a local college. There were sharp cuts on the right side of his neck, apparently made by a sharp-edged weapon. A cleaver was recovered near the body.”

Prima facie it is a case of suicide, he added.

A police field unit was also called in to collect evidence from the spot.

Anirudh’s father Swami Nath Yadav did not accuse anyone for his son’s death.

The SP said Anirudh’s family members believed it to be a case of self-sacrifice and refused to hand over the body to the police for post-mortem examination.

No police complaint has been filed and the cops had did not registered a case till reports last came in.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:23 IST