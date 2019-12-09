Zurich Airport International gets UP cabinet nod to develop Jewar airport

lucknow

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 20:19 IST

The state cabinet on Monday gave its approval for appointing Zurich Airport International as the developer of NOIDA International Greenfield Airport at Jewar along Yamuna Expressway.

State government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said four bids were received for Jewar airport. The technical bid was opened on November 6 while financial bid was opened on November 29.

On the basis of weightage of both the bids, the cabinet gave its approval to declare Zurich Airport International as ‘selected bidder’ to develop the Jewar airport.

The cabinet also gave its approval for handing over of the conditional letter of award by NOIDA International Airport Limited (NIAL) to the selected bidder- Zurich Airport International. It will give Rs 406 per passenger to the government, which is the highest.

“We are of the view that the construction work for Jewar airport will begin in February next year, Singh said.

He said that the state cabinet authorised the chief minister to take decision regarding the project when required.

A state government officer told mediapersons that Niti Aayog had also praised this project. The development came a week after an Uttar Pradesh government panel recommended the selection of Zurich Airport International AG as the developer for the Jewar airport, touted to be the biggest airport in India.

The project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) for the upcoming greenfield international airport had made the recommendation to the state government, officials had said earlier.

“A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to the UP government. The PMIC had recommended to the state government the name of the highest bidder Zurich Airport as the preferred bidder”, he said.

BALLIA LINK EXPRESSWAY GETS GO-AHEAD

The state cabinet gave approval for the construction of Ballia Link Expressway that will connect Ballia with Purvanchal expressway.

Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, the construction of the expressway linking Ballia with other districts was an old demand of the people in the region. The expressway will terminate at Bihar border. With its construction, there will be connectivity of the expressway all over the state.

The four lane expressway will run from Ghazipur to Ballia, he said.

State government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said, the cabinet also gave its approval for the selection of the agency to prepare the DPR.

The Ballia Link Expressway and Purvanchal expressway will pave way for the development of the East UP. The state government had planned to set up industrial units along the expressway.