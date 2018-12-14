HT Logo

Battleground 2018: Are Assembly Elections hinting the Union Finale?

Madhya Pradesh

  • 230/230
  • Target 116
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong 114 58 41
BJP 109 165 41
BSP 2 4 5
Others 5 3 13

Rajasthan

  • 199/199
  • Target 100
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong+ 100 21 39
BJP 73 163 39
BSP 6 3 4
Others 20 13 17

Chhattisgarh

  • 90/90
  • Target 46
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
Cong 68 39 43
BJP 15 49 33
BSP+ 7 1 12
Others 0 1 12

Telangana

  • 119/119
  • Target 60
Party WINS 2014 Vote Share %
TRS 88 63 47
Cong+ 21 36 32
BJP 1 5 7
Others 9 15 13

Mizoram

  • 40/40
  • Target 21
Party WINS 2013 Vote Share %
MNF 26 5 38
Cong 5 34 30
BJP 1 0 8
Others 8 1 24
See Full Coverage

94 MLAs with criminal cases, 187 multi-millionaires in new MP assembly: ADR

The Congress, which won the Assembly polls, leads the list with 56 MLAs having criminal antecedents, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 34 while the Bahujan Samaj Party has two such lawmakers.

madhya pradesh elections Updated: Dec 14, 2018 23:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh,Madhya pradesh election,Association for Democratic Reforms
Thousands of Congress supporters participate in a rally to celebrate Congress' victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh Assembly Elections, at Esplanade, in Kolkata on December 12.(Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)

As many as 94 MLAs have declared criminal cases while a whopping 187 of the 230 MLAs are multi-millionaires in the newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Assembly, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed on Friday.

The Congress, which won the Assembly polls, leads the list with 56 MLAs having criminal antecedents, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 34 while the Bahujan Samaj Party has two such lawmakers.

Of the 94 MLAs with criminal cases, 47 face serious charges with six of them facing charges of attempt to murder, three facing charges of crime against women and one for murder.

On the financial front, 187 of the lawmakers are multi-millionaires with the BJP leading the pack with 109 such MLAs followed by the Congress with 90.

BJP’s Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayragahvgarh constituency in Katni district is the richest MLA with assets in excess of Rs 226 crore. Fellow party lawmaker Chetanya Kasyap from Ratlam City is next with properties in excess of Rs 204 crore.

The average assets of the MLAs in the current Assembly is above Rs 10 crore which is just double that of the 2013 Assembly.

As many as 86 of the MLAs were re-elected and their average assets in the last five years have grown by nearly Rs 7 crore -- a rise of 80 per cent.

There are only 21 female members in the new Assembly.

--IANS

and/mag/bg

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 23:30 IST

