Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: EC declares re-poll in one booth; total turnout 74.85%

The Election Commission announced a re-poll in one booth of Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh, and none in Satna district where many EVMs reportedly malfunctioned during Wednesday’s polls. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress had demanded a re-poll.

“In MP, the observer recommended re-polling only in one booth in Anuppur district where there was a difference of 56 voters between the check sheet and the EVM. The on-duty officer said the man who was operating the EVM was not efficient. We have sent this report to ECI,” chief electoral officer VL Kantha Rao said.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “We will cross check the facts with our local leaders and polling agents before taking further action.”

State Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza said, “We have asked for re-polling if the delay was more than three hours, but nowhere was the delay more than two hours, so we are not pressing the matter.”

The voter turnout (postal ballots not included) is 74.85%.

