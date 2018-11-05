Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan doesn’t own car; wife has Ambassador

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been at the helm of the state since 2003, owns a revolver but no car though his wife has a model 2000 Ambassador.

In an affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers Monday for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Chouhan, who is contesting from his traditional Budhni seat in Sehore district, also disclosed he and his wife Sadhna Singh have movable and immovable assets worth Rs 6.35 crore.

Besides some agricultural and non-agricultural land, Chouhan owns four greenhouses worth Rs 68 lakh while his wife owns two warehouses constructed at the cost of Rs 72 lakh and three greenhouses worth Rs 22 lakh. She also has invested Rs 52 lakh in a firm named Sundar Dairy.

The BJP is looking to secure a fourth straight term in the state, and has dropped 39 MLAs and six ministers in the two lists of candidates that have been declared so far, in a bid to stave off anti-incumbency.

Having declared candidates for 193 of the 230 assembly seats, the party, however, faces unrest in its ranks with two senior leaders declaring their intention of contesting the polls as rebel candidates while supporters of many of the dropped MLAs have been staging protests in districts, such as Tikamgarh, Sehore and Guna, and the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 23:14 IST