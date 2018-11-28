Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018 live: Clashes reported from Barwani, EVMs malfunction across state
Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 live updates: The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback after 15 years in the Opposition.
9:27 am IST
100% certain that BJP will form government: Chouhan
9:22 am IST
Shivraj Chouhan casts vote
9:17 am IST
EVM malfunction in Bhopal
9:16 am IST
Six EVMs malfunction in Jhabua
9:15 am IST
Clashes in Barwani district
9:14 am IST
Rahul Gandhi appeals people to vote
9:10 am IST
First time voters cast their votes in Bhopal
9:04 am IST
Two EVMs malfunction in Indore
8:58 am IST
Here’s a look at how the parties fared in 2013
8:48 am IST
More visuals from MP
8:43 am IST
EVMs rectified in Char Imli
8:42 am IST
Amit Shah appeals people to vote
8:40 am IST
Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote
8:38 am IST
Kamal Nath casts vote
8:37 am IST
Cong promises women’s security
8:36 am IST
Cong promises bright future
8:35 am IST
EVM malfunctions
8:32 am IST
Visuals from Bhopal
8:25 am IST
EVMs malfunction
8:15 am IST
Kamal Nath offers prayers
8:15 am IST
Visuals from polling booth in Indore
8:14 am IST
PM Modi urges voters to participate in ‘festival of democracy’
8:04 am IST
Cong appeals people to vote
8:02 am IST
Have full faith in the people of MP: Kamal Nath
8:00 am IST
Polling begins in other seats
7:55 am IST
Shivraj offers prayers
7:50 am IST
759 candidates with criminal cases
7:46 am IST
656 crorepati candidates in the fray
7:32 am IST
BJP appeals people to vote
7:25 am IST
Visuals from polling station in Bhopal
7:00 am IST
Voting begins in three seats
6:35 am IST
How MP voted in 2013
6:30 am IST
Congress’s campaigned on mix of local and national issues
6:20 am IST
PM Modi may not be decisive factor for MP election
6:15 am IST
Why Madhya Pradesh election is crucial
6:10 am IST
Over 5 crore voters to decide fate of 2907 candidates
Madhya Pradesh is voting today to elect a 230-member assembly. The state has witnessed a high decibel campaign for the poll, which remains a direct battle BJP and Congress. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback after 15 years in the Opposition.
Polling is being held from 8 am to 5 pm in 227 seats, while in three assembly segments in Maoist-affected Balaghat district — Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar — voting time is from 7 am to 3 pm. Over 1.80 lakh security personnel deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling in the state.
More than 50 million voters, including 41,30,90 women and 1,389 third gender, will decide the fate of candidates. The BJP has fielded candidates for all 230 seats while the Congress is contesting 229, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for the Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).
Here are the live updates:
100% certain that BJP will form government: Chouhan
We’re 100% certain that BJP will form the government with absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after casting his vote in Budhni.
Shivraj Chouhan casts vote
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts vote in Budhni. Chouhan, while speaking to the media after casting his vote in Budhni, urged voters to come out and exercise their franchise.
EVM malfunction in Bhopal
At a polling booth at Rashidia school in Bhopal, voters have been waiting since 8 am to cast their votes as EVM is not functioning
Six EVMs malfunction in Jhabua
There are reports of six EVMs not working in various places in tribal-dominated Jhabua district.
Clashes in Barwani district
Firing in the air. Two two-wheelers burnt following election-related clash in Jhapdi Padla village of Sendhwa town in Barwani district. Cases registered against BJP workers.
Rahul Gandhi appeals people to vote
मध्यप्रदेश के मतदाताओं से विनम्र आग्रह।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2018
वोट प्रजातंत्र की सबसे बड़ी ताक़त है।
आज अपना वोट ज़रूर डालें क्योंकि,
‘वक़्त है बदलाव का’।
आइये, सच को स्वीकारें,
नफ़रत को नकारें,
वादा निभाएँ, हाथ बढ़ाएँ,
हर घर ख़ुशहाली लाएँ,
मध्यप्रदेश में, लोगों की सरकार बनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/AdFB3bqh6K
First time voters cast their votes in Bhopal
First time voters after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bhopal #MadhyaPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/9Tn9Mi7ySs— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
Two EVMs malfunction in Indore
Two EVMs malfunction in Indore — one at Maurya Dharamshala and the other at Green Park Colony. Voting yet to begin in Maurya Dharamshala. At Green Park Colony, the EVM has been replaced.
Here’s a look at how the parties fared in 2013
As polling in #MadhyaPradesh is underway, here's a look at how the parties fared in 2013 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 28, 2018
Follow live updates: https://t.co/mDyndmKNS2#MadhyaPradeshElections2018 #ElectionsWithHT pic.twitter.com/zON4TASQZZ
More visuals from MP
EVMs rectified in Char Imli
EVMs rectified in Char Imli , Bhopal. Voting delayed by about 15 minutes. Chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh VL Kantharao was one of officers who couldn’t cast votes on time due to the delay.
Amit Shah appeals people to vote
विकास...साफ नीयत, नीति और नेतृत्व से आता है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2018
आज मध्य प्रदेश जिस विकासपथ पर अग्रसर है उसमें सबसे बड़ा योगदान जनता द्वारा गत 15वर्षों में सही नेतृत्व का चुनाव है।
मैं सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर विकसित मध्य प्रदेश को समृद्ध मध्य प्रदेश बनायें।
Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote
Madhya Pradesh minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress’ Siddharth Lada.
Kamal Nath casts vote
Congress leader Kamal Nath casts his vote in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote in Chhindwara #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/z5WozQVNA8— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
Cong promises women’s security
स्व-सहायता के कर्ज माफ होंगे, बंद होंगे नारी पर अत्याचार।— Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2018
मध्यप्रदेश की नारी को देने सुरक्षा, आ रही है कांग्रेस सरकार।।#VoteCongress pic.twitter.com/1vlp7yo8y0
Cong promises bright future
सुनहरा भविष्य, खुशहाल जीवन और मध्य प्रदेश का सम्मान।— Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2018
पाने के लिए अपना हर अधिकार, कांग्रेस के पक्ष में करें मतदान।।#VoteCongress pic.twitter.com/O6XwfFEjYI
EVM malfunctions
EVM malfunctions at polling booth number 178 in Dabra,Gwalior district, reports ANI.
Visuals from Bhopal
EVMs malfunction
Two EVMs malfunction at Char Imli locality in Bhopal where most bureaucrats reside.
Kamal Nath offers prayers
Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at Hanuman temple in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/tjdOwNrwtJ— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
Visuals from polling booth in Indore
Voting underway for 230 assembly seats in #MadhyaPradeshElections, visuals from a polling booth in Indore pic.twitter.com/jxvUY9xVCl— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
PM Modi urges voters to participate in ‘festival of democracy’
आज मध्य प्रदेश में मतदान का दिन है। प्रदेश के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भाग लें और भारी संख्या में मतदान करें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2018
Cong appeals people to vote
मध्यप्रदेश में फसल का पूरा दाम मिलेगा,— Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2018
कर्ज माफी से खुशहाल होगा किसान।
बीमा से सुरक्षित होगी अब फसल,
कांग्रेस सरकार अन्नदाता को देगी सम्मान।।#VoteCongress pic.twitter.com/AyhPjmidTh
Have full faith in the people of MP: Kamal Nath
I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh. They are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by the BJP: Kamal Nath of Congress tells ANI.
Polling begins in other seats
Polling begins in the remaining 227 assembly constituencies.
Shivraj offers prayers
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prays on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prays on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni. Voting in the state is underway. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/Hh9hjNds8Y— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
759 candidates with criminal cases
There are 759 candidates with criminal cases out of the total 2,716 nominees from various parties who are contesting the MP assembly elections this year, an analysis of the affidavits filed by them has shown.
656 crorepati candidates in the fray
The percentage of multi-millionaire or crorepati candidates in the MP assembly elections this year has gone up to 24% from 19% in 2013, an analysis of affidavits of 2,716 out of 2,899 nominees contesting the polls has shown. There are a total of 656 crorepati candidates.
BJP appeals people to vote
मध्य प्रदेश के विकास के लिए मतदान करें। #Vote4BJP pic.twitter.com/NS0chaQyUX— BJP (@BJP4India) November 28, 2018
Visuals from polling station in Bhopal
Visuals from a polling station in Bhopal. Polling for 227 constituencies in the state will begin at 8 am, while voting for 3 constituencies has already begun. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/RnjsoctPbV— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
Voting begins in three seats
Voting began in three Maoist-dominated constituencies in MP. Voting in rest of the seats will commence at 8 am.
How MP voted in 2013
In the 2013 assembly polls, the BJP had won 165 seats, Congress 58, BSP four and independents three seats.
Congress’s campaigned on mix of local and national issues
The Congress’s campaign involved a mix of local and national issues, including farm distress, lack of development and unemployment, corruption, lack of security for women and atrocities on Dalits and adivasis.
Read- Sops, freebies dominate BJP, Congress promise to Madhya Pradesh farmers
PM Modi may not be decisive factor for MP election
The Madhya Pradesh elections could well be the first where either Modi is not a prominent factor, or at best, delivers mixed results. The focus is primarily on state leaders, but even here there is a puzzle. The BJP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan — with his carefully cultivated image of Mamaji (uncle), bestowing welfare on the population — enjoys goodwill. But it is not clear whether this will translate to support for local candidates battling anti-incumbency.
Why Madhya Pradesh election is crucial
Madhya Pradesh is arguably the most closely fought and the most interesting election among the five states going to polls. As the battle in the heart of India gets underway today, it will not only reveal the preferences of the state’s voters and issues that concern them, but also shape the future trajectories of BJP and Congress.
Over 5 crore voters to decide fate of 2907 candidates
There are 2, 907candidates are in the fray this election. The BJP is contesting all the 230 seats, while the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for its ally - Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).
The BSP has fielded 227 candidates, while the SP is contesting on 52 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting the Madhya Pradesh elections for the first time, has fielded 208 candidates.
A total of 5,04,95,251 voters including 41,30, 90 females and 1389 third gender will cast their votes.