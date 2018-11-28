Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018 live: Clashes reported from Barwani, EVMs malfunction across state

Madhya Pradesh is voting today to elect a 230-member assembly. The state has witnessed a high decibel campaign for the poll, which remains a direct battle BJP and Congress. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback after 15 years in the Opposition.

Polling is being held from 8 am to 5 pm in 227 seats, while in three assembly segments in Maoist-affected Balaghat district — Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar — voting time is from 7 am to 3 pm. Over 1.80 lakh security personnel deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling in the state.

More than 50 million voters, including 41,30,90 women and 1,389 third gender, will decide the fate of candidates. The BJP has fielded candidates for all 230 seats while the Congress is contesting 229, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for the Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

Here are the live updates:

9:27 am IST 100% certain that BJP will form government: Chouhan We’re 100% certain that BJP will form the government with absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after casting his vote in Budhni.





9:22 am IST Shivraj Chouhan casts vote Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts vote in Budhni. Chouhan, while speaking to the media after casting his vote in Budhni, urged voters to come out and exercise their franchise.





9:17 am IST EVM malfunction in Bhopal At a polling booth at Rashidia school in Bhopal, voters have been waiting since 8 am to cast their votes as EVM is not functioning





9:16 am IST Six EVMs malfunction in Jhabua There are reports of six EVMs not working in various places in tribal-dominated Jhabua district.





9:15 am IST Clashes in Barwani district Firing in the air. Two two-wheelers burnt following election-related clash in Jhapdi Padla village of Sendhwa town in Barwani district. Cases registered against BJP workers.





9:14 am IST Rahul Gandhi appeals people to vote मध्यप्रदेश के मतदाताओं से विनम्र आग्रह।



वोट प्रजातंत्र की सबसे बड़ी ताक़त है।

आज अपना वोट ज़रूर डालें क्योंकि,

‘वक़्त है बदलाव का’।



आइये, सच को स्वीकारें,

नफ़रत को नकारें,

वादा निभाएँ, हाथ बढ़ाएँ,

हर घर ख़ुशहाली लाएँ,

मध्यप्रदेश में, लोगों की सरकार बनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/AdFB3bqh6K — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2018





9:10 am IST First time voters cast their votes in Bhopal First time voters after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bhopal #MadhyaPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/9Tn9Mi7ySs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018





9:04 am IST Two EVMs malfunction in Indore Two EVMs malfunction in Indore — one at Maurya Dharamshala and the other at Green Park Colony. Voting yet to begin in Maurya Dharamshala. At Green Park Colony, the EVM has been replaced.





8:58 am IST Here’s a look at how the parties fared in 2013 As polling in #MadhyaPradesh is underway, here's a look at how the parties fared in 2013



Follow live updates: https://t.co/mDyndmKNS2#MadhyaPradeshElections2018 #ElectionsWithHT pic.twitter.com/zON4TASQZZ — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 28, 2018





8:48 am IST More visuals from MP





8:43 am IST EVMs rectified in Char Imli EVMs rectified in Char Imli , Bhopal. Voting delayed by about 15 minutes. Chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh VL Kantharao was one of officers who couldn’t cast votes on time due to the delay.





8:42 am IST Amit Shah appeals people to vote विकास...साफ नीयत, नीति और नेतृत्व से आता है।

आज मध्य प्रदेश जिस विकासपथ पर अग्रसर है उसमें सबसे बड़ा योगदान जनता द्वारा गत 15वर्षों में सही नेतृत्व का चुनाव है।



मैं सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर विकसित मध्य प्रदेश को समृद्ध मध्य प्रदेश बनायें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2018





8:40 am IST Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote Madhya Pradesh minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress’ Siddharth Lada.





8:38 am IST Kamal Nath casts vote Congress leader Kamal Nath casts his vote in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote in Chhindwara #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/z5WozQVNA8 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018





8:35 am IST EVM malfunctions EVM malfunctions at polling booth number 178 in Dabra,Gwalior district, reports ANI.





8:32 am IST Visuals from Bhopal Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at Char Imli locality in Bhopal. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo)





8:25 am IST EVMs malfunction Two EVMs malfunction at Char Imli locality in Bhopal where most bureaucrats reside.





8:15 am IST Kamal Nath offers prayers Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at Hanuman temple in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/tjdOwNrwtJ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018





8:15 am IST Visuals from polling booth in Indore Voting underway for 230 assembly seats in #MadhyaPradeshElections, visuals from a polling booth in Indore pic.twitter.com/jxvUY9xVCl — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018





8:14 am IST PM Modi urges voters to participate in ‘festival of democracy’ आज मध्य प्रदेश में मतदान का दिन है। प्रदेश के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भाग लें और भारी संख्या में मतदान करें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2018





8:02 am IST Have full faith in the people of MP: Kamal Nath I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh. They are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by the BJP: Kamal Nath of Congress tells ANI.





8:00 am IST Polling begins in other seats Polling begins in the remaining 227 assembly constituencies.





7:55 am IST Shivraj offers prayers Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prays on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prays on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni. Voting in the state is underway. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/Hh9hjNds8Y — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018





7:50 am IST 759 candidates with criminal cases There are 759 candidates with criminal cases out of the total 2,716 nominees from various parties who are contesting the MP assembly elections this year, an analysis of the affidavits filed by them has shown.





7:46 am IST 656 crorepati candidates in the fray The percentage of multi-millionaire or crorepati candidates in the MP assembly elections this year has gone up to 24% from 19% in 2013, an analysis of affidavits of 2,716 out of 2,899 nominees contesting the polls has shown. There are a total of 656 crorepati candidates.





7:25 am IST Visuals from polling station in Bhopal Visuals from a polling station in Bhopal. Polling for 227 constituencies in the state will begin at 8 am, while voting for 3 constituencies has already begun. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/RnjsoctPbV — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018





7:00 am IST Voting begins in three seats Voting began in three Maoist-dominated constituencies in MP. Voting in rest of the seats will commence at 8 am.





6:35 am IST How MP voted in 2013 In the 2013 assembly polls, the BJP had won 165 seats, Congress 58, BSP four and independents three seats.





6:20 am IST PM Modi may not be decisive factor for MP election The Madhya Pradesh elections could well be the first where either Modi is not a prominent factor, or at best, delivers mixed results. The focus is primarily on state leaders, but even here there is a puzzle. The BJP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan — with his carefully cultivated image of Mamaji (uncle), bestowing welfare on the population — enjoys goodwill. But it is not clear whether this will translate to support for local candidates battling anti-incumbency.





6:15 am IST Why Madhya Pradesh election is crucial Madhya Pradesh is arguably the most closely fought and the most interesting election among the five states going to polls. As the battle in the heart of India gets underway today, it will not only reveal the preferences of the state’s voters and issues that concern them, but also shape the future trajectories of BJP and Congress.



