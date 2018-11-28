Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 28, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018 live: Clashes reported from Barwani, EVMs malfunction across state

Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 live updates: The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback after 15 years in the Opposition.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 28, 2018 09:29 IST
highlights

Madhya Pradesh is voting today to elect a 230-member assembly. The state has witnessed a high decibel campaign for the poll, which remains a direct battle BJP and Congress. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback after 15 years in the Opposition.

Polling is being held from 8 am to 5 pm in 227 seats, while in three assembly segments in Maoist-affected Balaghat district — Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar — voting time is from 7 am to 3 pm. Over 1.80 lakh security personnel deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling in the state.

More than 50 million voters, including 41,30,90 women and 1,389 third gender, will decide the fate of candidates. The BJP has fielded candidates for all 230 seats while the Congress is contesting 229, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for the Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

Here are the live updates:

9:27 am IST

100% certain that BJP will form government: Chouhan

We’re 100% certain that BJP will form the government with absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after casting his vote in Budhni.

9:22 am IST

Shivraj Chouhan casts vote

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts vote in Budhni. Chouhan, while speaking to the media after casting his vote in Budhni, urged voters to come out and exercise their franchise.

9:17 am IST

EVM malfunction in Bhopal

At a polling booth at Rashidia school in Bhopal, voters have been waiting since 8 am to cast their votes as EVM is not functioning

9:16 am IST

Six EVMs malfunction in Jhabua

There are reports of six EVMs not working in various places in tribal-dominated Jhabua district.

9:15 am IST

Clashes in Barwani district

Firing in the air. Two two-wheelers burnt following election-related clash in Jhapdi Padla village of Sendhwa town in Barwani district. Cases registered against BJP workers.

9:14 am IST

Rahul Gandhi appeals people to vote

9:10 am IST

First time voters cast their votes in Bhopal

9:04 am IST

Two EVMs malfunction in Indore

Two EVMs malfunction in Indore — one at Maurya Dharamshala and the other at Green Park Colony. Voting yet to begin in Maurya Dharamshala. At Green Park Colony, the EVM has been replaced.

8:58 am IST

Here’s a look at how the parties fared in 2013

8:48 am IST

More visuals from MP

8:43 am IST

EVMs rectified in Char Imli

EVMs rectified in Char Imli , Bhopal. Voting delayed by about 15 minutes. Chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh VL Kantharao was one of officers who couldn’t cast votes on time due to the delay.

8:42 am IST

Amit Shah appeals people to vote

8:40 am IST

Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote

Madhya Pradesh minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress’ Siddharth Lada.

8:38 am IST

Kamal Nath casts vote

Congress leader Kamal Nath casts his vote in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

8:37 am IST

Cong promises women’s security

8:36 am IST

Cong promises bright future

8:35 am IST

EVM malfunctions

EVM malfunctions at polling booth number 178 in Dabra,Gwalior district, reports ANI.

8:32 am IST

Visuals from Bhopal

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at Char Imli locality in Bhopal. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo)

8:25 am IST

EVMs malfunction

Two EVMs malfunction at Char Imli locality in Bhopal where most bureaucrats reside.

8:15 am IST

Kamal Nath offers prayers

Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at Hanuman temple in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

8:15 am IST

Visuals from polling booth in Indore

8:14 am IST

PM Modi urges voters to participate in ‘festival of democracy’

8:04 am IST

Cong appeals people to vote

8:02 am IST

Have full faith in the people of MP: Kamal Nath

I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh. They are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by the BJP: Kamal Nath of Congress tells ANI.

8:00 am IST

Polling begins in other seats

Polling begins in the remaining 227 assembly constituencies.

7:55 am IST

Shivraj offers prayers

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prays on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni.

7:50 am IST

759 candidates with criminal cases

There are 759 candidates with criminal cases out of the total 2,716 nominees from various parties who are contesting the MP assembly elections this year, an analysis of the affidavits filed by them has shown.

7:46 am IST

656 crorepati candidates in the fray

The percentage of multi-millionaire or crorepati candidates in the MP assembly elections this year has gone up to 24% from 19% in 2013, an analysis of affidavits of 2,716 out of 2,899 nominees contesting the polls has shown. There are a total of 656 crorepati candidates.

7:32 am IST

BJP appeals people to vote

7:25 am IST

Visuals from polling station in Bhopal

7:00 am IST

Voting begins in three seats

Voting began in three Maoist-dominated constituencies in MP. Voting in rest of the seats will commence at 8 am.

6:35 am IST

How MP voted in 2013

In the 2013 assembly polls, the BJP had won 165 seats, Congress 58, BSP four and independents three seats.

6:30 am IST

Congress’s campaigned on mix of local and national issues

The Congress’s campaign involved a mix of local and national issues, including farm distress, lack of development and unemployment, corruption, lack of security for women and atrocities on Dalits and adivasis.

Read- Sops, freebies dominate BJP, Congress promise to Madhya Pradesh farmers

6:20 am IST

PM Modi may not be decisive factor for MP election

The Madhya Pradesh elections could well be the first where either Modi is not a prominent factor, or at best, delivers mixed results. The focus is primarily on state leaders, but even here there is a puzzle. The BJP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan — with his carefully cultivated image of Mamaji (uncle), bestowing welfare on the population — enjoys goodwill. But it is not clear whether this will translate to support for local candidates battling anti-incumbency.

6:15 am IST

Why Madhya Pradesh election is crucial

Madhya Pradesh is arguably the most closely fought and the most interesting election among the five states going to polls. As the battle in the heart of India gets underway today, it will not only reveal the preferences of the state’s voters and issues that concern them, but also shape the future trajectories of BJP and Congress.

6:10 am IST

Over 5 crore voters to decide fate of 2907 candidates

There are 2, 907candidates are in the fray this election. The BJP is contesting all the 230 seats, while the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for its ally - Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

The BSP has fielded 227 candidates, while the SP is contesting on 52 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting the Madhya Pradesh elections for the first time, has fielded 208 candidates.

A total of 5,04,95,251 voters including 41,30, 90 females and 1389 third gender will cast their votes.