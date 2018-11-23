Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: BJP did nothing for farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent over his government’s failure to do anything substantial for farmers and the poor in the past four-and-half years.

Speaking at the rally in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi reiterated that the PM did not respond to his question as to why the central government did not waive off loans of poor farmers.

“In Madhya Pradesh, there is no scarcity of funds. The government could have easily provided relief to farmers. I personally questioned Modi ji on why he doesn’t waive off farmers’ loans when he waived off loans worth Rs 3,50,000 crore of corporate tycoons. He remained silent. This country is not formed by a person or a political party, the country is formed by its people, its farmers and its small businessmen,” Gandhi said.

He added,”Modi ji wants you to listen to his ‘mann ki baat’. We do not want to do that. We want to listen to your (people’s) voice and take Madhya Pradesh on the path of progress.”

The Congress president assured that his government will install food processing plants in each block if voted to power. “Farmers are selling vegetables, fruits, grains in the markets but are unable to get correct minimum support price (MSP).”

The 48-year-old leader also touched upon the issue of unemployment saying, “The Congress will prioritise generating employment for the youth. Young minds from Madhya Pradesh want to be educated but there is no opportunity here.”

Criticising the central government over the Rafale fighter jet deal, Gandhi said, “PM Modi took the contract of Rafale from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL). The CBI director was ousted as he was going to conduct a probe into the Rafale deal.”

“Modi ji talks about surgical strike but he should know that the helicopters used during the surgical strike were manufactured by HAL. Then why was Rafale deal taken away from HAL?” he said.

Elections to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held on November 28 to elect 230 members. The result will be declared on December 11.

