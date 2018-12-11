Mizoram election results 2018: Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla loses both seats, MNF all set to return to power after 10 years

Mizoram Chief Minister and Congress candidate Lal Thanhawla lost from both his home turf Serchhip and Champhai South seat Tuesday, Election Commission sources said.

Lal Thanhawla was defeated in Serchhip by the Zoram People’s Movement’s (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma by a margin of 410 votes, they said.

He also lost to T J Lalnuntluanga, a political novice and Mizo National Front (MNF) nominee, by a margin of 1,049 votes in Champhai South constituency near the Myanmar border.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:39 IST