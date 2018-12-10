Mizoram election results 2018: All you need to know

Mizoram assembly election results will be declared on December 11, along with those of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The 40-member house is witnessing a triangular contest between ruling Congress, Mizoram National Front (MNF) and the BJP.

Congress is looking to retain power in its last bastion in the Northeast, with chief minister Lal Thanhawala aiming for a third consecutive term.

Both Congress and MNF have fielded 40 candidates each while BJP has put up 39. Despite contesting the last five elections in the state, the BJP has failed to win a single seat in the state that has 87% Christian population.

The Zoram People’s Movement is contesting in 35 seats whereas the National People’s Party, which is in power in Meghalaya and is part of the ruling coalition in Nagaland and Manipur, is contesting nine seats.

In the 2013 election, the Congress had won 34 seats, while its main opposition, the MNF got five and the Mizoram People’s Conference bagged one seat.

While Congress president Rahul Gandhi drummed up support for the ruling party, the BJP’s campaign witnessed rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

The election was held in the state on November 28 and over 80% voters turned out to choose from a total of 209 candidates that included 18 women.

In Mizoram, the average number of voters per seat is around 19,000. So votes by Brus, who fled the state in 1997 following ethnic clashes, could be crucial in Hachhek, Dampa and Mamit seats.

