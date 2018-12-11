Mizoram election results: Mizo National Front (MNF) all set to return to power after a 10-year gap

Election result trends showed on Tuesday that the Mizo National Front (MNF) is all set to return to power in Mizoram after a gap of 10 years by defeating the Congress in its last bastion in the northeast.

The current CM, Lal Thanhawla, who was previously leading in the Serchhip seat has lost its reign.

Lalruatkima, the MNF’s general secretary, said: “MNF will form the government. Pu Zoramthanga will be our chief minister. The anti-incumbency factor, lack of development, bad roads during the Congress regime are some of the issues which brought us back to power.”

Trends after two rounds of counting showed the MNF leading in 23 seats of 40 seats while the Congress, which has been in power in the state since 2008, was ahead in just six of the total 40 seats in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has never won a seat in Mizoram, appeared set to win its first seat with a win in Tuichawng, where BD Chakma was ahead of the MNF candidate. The ZPM, which was formed last year after seven smaller parties came together, was leading in eight seats.

The mood at the MNF headquarters in state capital Aizawl was upbeat. Party workers gathered around a large television screen showing trends. “We have worked hard for this day and are very happy at the outcome. We are confident of forming the government on our own. The voters were fed up of Congress misrule in the past 10 years,” said C Lalrinpuii, an MNF worker.

The mood at the Congress state office just a few metres away was somber and quiet. “Our poor show was the outcome of anti-incumbency. Improper distribution of tickets and five of our MLAs leaving the party ahead of the polls also played a part,” said CL Ruala, senior Congress leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP.

