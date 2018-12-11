Mizoram election results 2018 LIVE updates: Congress’s last bastion in northeast at stake

The northeastern state of Mizoram will finally get to know who it has voted for in the recently concluded assembly elections. The counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections 2018 will begin at 8am today. There are 209 candidates in the state who are trying their luck in these elections on 40 seats.

While the Congress, led by incumbent chief minister Lal Thanhawla, is hoping to come back to power, the Mizo National Front which has been in the opposition for the last five years is hoping to win big this time and form the government.

Mizoram, the last Congress-ruled state in the northeast has seen direct contests between the Congress and the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front with smaller parties such as the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) also contesting the elections. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to expand its footprint in the northeast and has fielded 39 candidates for the 40 assembly seats of Mizoram.

Incumbent Chief minister Lal Thanhawla is seeking a third consecutive term, and has contested the assembly elections from both the Serchhip and Champhai South seats.

Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in the northeastern state. In case the counting of votes in Mizoram does throw up a hung assembly today, parties such as the BJP, ZPM and the NPP are likely to play a crucial role in the formation of the government in the state.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 07:14 IST