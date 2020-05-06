100 Hours 100 Stars: Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on life during lockdown

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:02 IST

Think of the first few celebrity chefs of India, and an image of chef Sanjeev Kapoor whipping up delicacies, while flashing his signature pleasant grin, on the televised cooking show Khana Khazana will surely pop up in your head. The well-known chef joined RJ Aniket for Fever Network’s 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative from his home via a video live, and spoke about life after lockdown, work-life balance, and his noble initiative of feeding health and medical workers in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, with 45,000 meals being distributed in Mumbai alone.

Talking about how his lockdown is going chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “I must admit, with each passing day it gets better and hope also increases. I think these are good signs. I won’t say it has been a piece of cake, but it is much better than what we first heard of it. I have to say it is much better than what I first thought it to be.”

Continuing about how the lockdown and coronavirus have affected his life and what he has been up to, chef Kapoor said, “We have no business. We have seventy restaurants worldwide and they are all shut, we have a cookware company, Wonderchef, that is also shut. We have a television channel, Food Food, that is up and running, a YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, we are creating content and they are all up and running. There is work that is happening, there are certain projects that I’m Working on. I am doing a lot of thinking.”

Talking about how he balances work and family life, the chef said, “In these times of lockdown, it’s ‘family first’ time, so my family gets preference first. Fortunately, my wife and daughters work with me. So the lines are blurred and thin, but it’s fun that we are able to cook together, have fun together, play together, watch movies together and work together, so I have to say it’s been pretty good for us so far.”

Watch the entire 100 Hours 100 Stars interview with Sanjeev Kapoor:

The initiative, started by Fever Network, is the biggest digital fest ever and aims to unite people against the coronavirus pandemic. Through this initiative, that started on May 2, let’s celebrate the frontline workers - including healthcare professionals, sanitation workers, emergency service providers, police - who risk their lives every day to ensure that we stay safe. India has been under a government-mandated lockdown since mid-March, which has forced everyone into their homes.

The star-studded line up of the event also includes Dabboo Ratnani, Tarun Tahiliani, Sarah Todd, Shashi Tharoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Kiran Bedi, Bhuvan Bham, Big Mountain, Asha Bhosle, Rajakumari, Sourav Ganguly, Rajdeep Sardesai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shaan, Javed Akhtar, Amit Trivedi, Terence Lewis, Vishwanathan Anand, Amish Tripathi, Rana Daggubati, R. Ashwin, Baichung Bhatia, Rohan Bopanna, Kubra Sait, Raveena Tandon, among others. The initiative is the perfect form of entertainment and information in these times, especially when the usual forms of distractions, entertainment, socializing aren’t available like they used to be. Fever’s latest initiative aims to spread the message of hope and positivity, paying a tribute to the frontline warriors and survivors of Covid-19 and also to garner donations for the PM Cares fund.

