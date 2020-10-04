A flavourful spin to eating in

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:28 IST

Ever dreamt of having a professional chef cooking in your home kitchen and taking you on a food journey while presenting dishes on your dining table? Quite unimaginable? Isn’t it! But Covid-19 has made the impossible happen. For starters, you have a carefully selected private chef who will cook you a beautiful meal at your home while you relax over a drink.

Chef Bharti, The Lalit, says, “Our Chef on Call program is a combination of taste and luxury, packaged and served fresh and hygienic right in the comfort of your own home.”

Chef Sagar Bajaj, founder, Salsa Kitchen feels that in the initial stage of lockdown people were missing out on extravagant spreads for their special occasions. He says, “Now, in the security of their own

house, people can experience the luxury of dining out . Chef at home is bound to become a rage.”

Within the security of their own house, people can experience the luxury of dining out. Chef at home is bound to become a rage. ( Chef Sagar Bajaj )

All about delivering personalised attention, exclusive service and extraordinary presentation with elegant crockery.the concept is fast catching on with customers scared of dining out amid the pandemic.

Vikrant Misra, Caterfix, says, “Our focus is not just the food but also the experience we create around it, which includes the decor, table setups serve ware and all the works around it.”

Apart from the menu and the setup, that is tailor-made as per preference, we ensure adherence to the protocols of the new normal. ( Chef Rajesh Wadhwa )

With celebrations becoming more and more intimate, experiences like these are becoming more and more valuable. Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Executive Chef, Taj Palace, says, “With handcrafted menus, culinary signatures and liquid craft, we try to recreate the ambience of Taj’s iconic restaurants for our clientele special celebrations.”

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has affected the restaurant business in a big way, with many shutting doors forever, and others struggling to make ends meet with deliveries. Pre-Covid, the concept catered around you going to the chef. But post-corona, the future of dining will centre around the chef coming to you.

The model promises a fulfilling experience with gourmet delicacies. ( Masala Art, Taj Palace, New Delhi )

Sagar Suri, Director Yang and Yum & Masala and Sons, says, “It all starts with the client’s cuisine preferences, theme, budget, dietary restrictions if any and number of diners, accordingly we recommend a chef to work with the client and develop a menu unique to their event. We have provisions for setting up of live counters, handy cooking equipment, magnificent crockery for food to be served in. We not only share our services, we share an exquisite experience perfectly personalised as per the needs.”

Chef Rajesh Wadhwa feels co-creating and innovating is integral to the entire experience. He says, “Apart from the menu and the setup, that is tailor-made as per preference, we ensure adherence to the protocols of the new normal – disinfected, pre-packed cutlery, use of appropriate personal protective equipment by our servers, chefs and associates.”

Evolving dynamics of the food industry has brought the expertise of a chef within the comfort of your home! ( Masala and Sons )

A menu of à la carte dishes ranging from appetizers to desserts, to an array of meat, seafood and vegetarian options to cater to many preferences, these restaurants are constantly upgrading menus to deliver to people of different sensibilities and tastes.

Vikrant Misra adds, “Kaafir Lime Chicken on Noodles Nest, Beetroot Hummus & Nachni Crackers, Burrata Crostini, Mutton Keema Rolls with Tzatziki , Crispy Thai Lettuce Cups, Penang Prawns with Kaafir Lime are some of the exquisite dishes that our chefs have been preparing.”

At first, the idea might seem unbelievable, however, when you stop and think about it this includes all the ingredients and the time it takes to prepare each dish – all that chopping, peeling, filleting, making and preparing, the cooking itself, and bringing it to the table, as well as clearing it away, the Chef on call program

might be the answer to all your dinner woes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter