Add some drama to your interiors with these trending colour combinations

A simple-yet-creative use of colours can add a fresh vibe to your home. David Teng, general manager, decorative paints, AkzoNobel India; Anuj Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, Livspace; and Srushti Angolkar, interior designer at Livspace, share some tips:

* Colourful abode: Select hues, such as pastel green, bright yellow or soft yellow to bring in the brightness of summer. The season will be ruled by colours which lend a natural and refreshing feeling to your home. Adorn your walls or tapestry with it.

* Let nature do its work: A soft pastel green tone works well for interiors. The shades of forests and seas offer a rich palette that works well for nature lovers and gives a soothing and peaceful vibe to your home. You can also add gold accents to your bedding and pillows to provide a luxurious touch.

White and beige rule when it comes to summer given the cool and calming effect these colours have on the surroundings. (Shutterstock)

* Hues can help you relax: Create the right balance amongst the colours used on the walls. You can use multi-coloured furniture to create a striking contrast with neutral or pastel shades. For instance, white and beige rule when it comes to summer given the cool and calming effect these colours have on the surroundings.

* Upscale organic: Muted neutrals, from vanilla to brown, forest green, and metallics as an accent, is a combination that translates equally well to the bedroom as it does to the living room.

Many people are opting for white walls and introducing pastel colours in the room through accent furniture, soft decor or artwork. (Shutterstock)

* Look out for: Yellow, purple heather, clearly aqua, pink lady and pastel blue are colours that you might want to look out for. The biggest advantage with ice-cream colours is that it balances out the interiors without making it feel too heavy. Many people are opting for white walls and introducing pastel colours in the room through accent furniture, soft decor or artwork.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more