Ailing St. Bernard rescued by mountain rescue team off English peak

Sixteen volunteers from the Wasdale mountain rescue team took turns carrying Daisy, a 121-pound (55 kilogram) St Bernard, from England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:13 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
London
The Wasdale Mountain Rescue team rely on public contributions to their JustGiving.com/wasdalemrt page to fund their mountain safety efforts.
St. Bernards are known for helping to rescue distressed travellers in the mountains, but the tables were turned Sunday in northern England.

Sixteen volunteers from the Wasdale mountain rescue team took turns carrying Daisy, a 121-pound (55 kilogram) St Bernard, from England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike. The mountain rescue team spent nearly five hours rescuing Daisy, who had collapsed Friday evening while descending the mountain with her owners.

Volunteers from Wasdale mountain rescue team carry 121lb (55kg) St Bernard dog, Daisy from England's highest peak, Scafell Pike, Sunday July 26, 2020.
Rescue workers said Daisy was displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and was refusing to move. After consulting with a veterinarian’s office, they administered some pain relief and adjusted their stretcher, which is designed for humans, to be more dog-friendly. They also packed a few treats to help settle her down.

“Having team members with their own pampered pooches at home, and also our much-adored search dog Jess, we recognize the distress that both an animal can feel and also that of their owners,” the team said.

They said Daisy was recovering from her ordeal.

The mountain rescue team spent nearly five hours rescuing St Bernard dog Daisy, who had collapsed displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and was refusing to move, while descending Scafell Pike.
Scafell Pike, 978 meters (3,209 feet) above sea level, is located in the Lake District National Park in Cumbria.

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue team relies on donations to fund their mountain safety efforts.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

