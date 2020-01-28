Basant Panchami 2020: Recipes to make at home during the festival

more-lifestyle

Essentially a harvest festival, Basant Panchami, however is observed for a variety of reasons across the country. While some celebrate the festival by worshipping Goddess Saraswati, who is believed to have been born on this day, some celebrate it flying kites. However, one uniting factor across various celebrations is the colour yellow. It symbolises prosperity, light, energy and optimism. That’s the reason why people wear clothes which are in hues of yellow, and consume which food which is yellow in colour. Here are some of recipes, as shared by top chefs from the country, which one can try this festival!

Mango Cashew Cheesecake Tart:

Ingredients:

For Crust: 1 cup of toasted Almonds, ½ cup of dates, 2tbsp coconut oil and 1 pinch salt.

Fillings: ½ cup of soaked cashew, ¼ cup of coconut sugar, ½ lemon, ¼ cup of coconut milk, 1 tbsb vanilla essence, 1 cup mango and 3 tbsp of coconut oil

Method:

Place all the crust ingredients in a mixer and blend for 30 seconds. The mix should be coarsely ground. Press into Cheesecake pan. Soak Cashews 2 hours prior. Place in a Mixer with all filling ingredients and blend for 1-2 minutes until you get a nice cream. Pour this over your crust in the Cheesecake pan. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Serve cold, garnish with fresh Mangoes.

Mango ‘n’ Mint Smoothie Bowl:

Ingredients: 2 Mangoes, ¾ cup curd or almond milk and 1 sprig of mint

Method: Cut 2 Mangoes and freeze the pulp for at least 3 hours. Take it out and blend with curd or Almond milk and mint. Serve it in a tall glass or a bowl and garnish with your favourite fruits and granola.

By Chef Sunil Chauhan, Fabecafe

Moong Dal Halwa

Ingredients:

1 cup of split green gram skinless (soaked and ground to a coarse paste), -1 cup of clarified butter, 1tbsb of Bengal gram flour, 1.25 cup of milk, ½ gm of saffron, 1 cup of sugar, ½ cup of Khoya, a pinch of green cardamom, 2 tsp silvered almonds and 2 tsp of pistachio nuts.

Method:

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan, add gram flour and mix well. Add coarse pste of split green gram, lower the heat and mix well. Sauté it and then keep stirring it continuously to ensure that it does not burn, till it is golden brown in color or for 25 minutes. In another pan, heat milk add saffron and mix well, let it boil for 2 minutes. Add the saffron milk to green gram and mix well. Add grated khoya, cardamom powder, almond and pistachio nut slivers and sugar syrup to it. Mix well, cover and cook on low heat for another 5 minutes. Serve hot and apply the silver leaf and garnish with broiled saffron and slivered almonds.

Kesar Pista Phirni

Ingredients: 1.25 litres of milk, ¼ cup of basmati rice, 1 gram of broiled saffron, 30 gms of pistachio, ½ cup of sugar, ½ teaspoon of green cardamom powder, ½ tbsb of rose water.

Method:

Pick, wash and soak rice for 1 ½ hours. Drain and grind the rice coarsely. Boil milk in a heavy bottomed pan and set aside. Blanch pistachios, peel and cut into slivers. In the pan, add the coarsely ground rice paste and stir it continuously so that there are no lumps and it does not burn or stick to the bottom of the pan. Add sugar, green cardamom powder, saffron, rose water and mix. When the mixture starts thickening take it off the flame. Pour into earthenware pots and keep them in the refrigerator to chill for 1 to 1 ½ hours. Served chilled garnished with slivered pistachio nuts, saffron strands and dried edible rose petals.

By Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji

Kadhi

Ingredients:

(For Badi): 100 gms of besan, ½ tsp of carom seeds, ½ tsp of turmeric powder, salt (as per taste) and mustard oil (for frying)

(For Kadhi): 100 gms of besan, ½ tsp of turmeric, 1 tsp of coriander, 1 tsp of cumin powder, ½ tsp of red chillie powder, 1 litre of buttermilk and salt ( as per taste)

(For Tempering): 2tbsp of mustard oil, 10 fenugreek seeds, 1 tsp of cumin seeds, ½ tsp of mustard seeds, 4 red chillies, 4 bay leafs, 1 tsp of chopped garlic and few sprigs of curry leaves.

Method:

In a bowl put the besan, carom seeds, turmeric powder and salt mix thoroughly, add little water and make thick paste. Heat mustard oil, fry bari and keep aside. Now, mix all the ingredients of kadi in a mixing bowl and keep aside. Take a cooking vessel and pour the prepared kadi mixture. Put it on the fire and stir consistently all the time in clock wise direction till it boils. simmer till done on low flame, add the prepared bari and cover it with lid and keep aside. To prepare tempering heat mustard oil in a fry pan add fenugreek seed and let it be black in color remove it from fire and add red chilies, mustard seed, cumin seed , garlic, and curry leaves one by one and put it back on the fire and heat again and pour it to the prepared kadi, serve hot.

By Chef Rajiv Vimal

Sugarcane and Turmeric ice cream

Ingredients: 200 gms of fresh turmeric root, 100 ml of low fat cream, 100 ml of skimmed milk, 40 ml of sugarcane juice, 100 gram of fresh turmeric leaves, a bit of orange rind and sea salt.

Method:

Pluck fresh turmeric from the garden or buy it fresh from the vendor. Wash it carefully as it may have hints of sand. Chop everything roughly. Take a saucepan. Add milk,cream and about 30 ml sugar cane juice . Boil it in slow flame for 35 minutes. add orange rind at last and cool it down. Season the mixture with sea salt. Blend the same in a blender. Freeze it for 24 hrs. Make a quenelle or roundel and serve it some sea salt, orange rind and drizzle some bit of reserved sugarcane juice.

Turmeric ice cream

Ingredients: 200 gms of fresh turmeric root, 100 ml of low fat cream, 100 ml of skimmed mil, 100 gm of fresh turmeric leaf, a bit of orange rind and sea salt.

Method:

Pluck fresh turmeric from the garden or buy it fresh from the vendor . Wash it carefully as it may have hints of sand. Chop everything roughly. Take a saucepan. Add milk and cream. Boil it in slow flame for 35 minutes. add orange rind at last and cool it down. Season the mixture with sea salt. Blend the same in a blender. Freeze it for 24 hrs. Make a quenelle or roundel and serve it some sea salt and orange rind.

By Chef Nishant Chaubey

