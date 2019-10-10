e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Being bullied by siblings, friends increases suicidal thoughts

Using the Children of the 90s study, researchers have discovered that children who were bullied by siblings had more mental health issues in adulthood.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Previous studies have identified that sibling bullying has an effect on mental health in adolescence, however, researchers in this study found children who were bullied by siblings and friends are more likely to harm themselves.
Previous studies have identified that sibling bullying has an effect on mental health in adolescence, however, researchers in this study found children who were bullied by siblings and friends are more likely to harm themselves.(Shutterstock)
         

While depression in itself might cause people to cause self-harm or think of suicide, these thoughts become more prominent in adults in the early twenties who had been bullied at their home or school by friends or even siblings for that matter.

Using the Children of the 90s study, researchers have discovered that children who were bullied by siblings had more mental health issues in adulthood. If they were also bullied by peers this risk increased further.

Previous studies have identified that sibling bullying has an effect on mental health in adolescence, however, researchers in this study found children who were bullied by siblings and friends are more likely to harm themselves.

These findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Researchers show there is a long shadow thrown by sibling bullying on self-harm, suicide attempts, and depression at 24 years of age.

To derive the findings, participants were asked to self-report bullying when they were 12 years old, whilst depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and self-harm were assessed at 24 years old. Of 3,881 youths studied it was found that 31.2 per cent experienced bullying by a sibling. Of those who both became victims and bullied siblings 15.1 per cent were diagnosed with clinical depression, 35.7 per cent experienced suicidal ideation and 16.1 per cent self-harmed with a further 4.9 per cent with the intent of suicide.

Those who experienced sibling bullying and peer bullying had double the odds of developing clinical depression and consider suicide.

Dr Slava Dantchev of the University of Warwick and the University of Vienna said: “This is the first study to show that being bullied by siblings has adverse effects on mental health into adulthood when the siblings are not living together anymore. Those bullied at home are also more likely to be bullied by peers and have no safe space at school or at home.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:21 IST

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 15:21 IST
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Oct 10, 2019 15:23 IST
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Oct 10, 2019 16:09 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 14:25 IST
Here’s how much OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phone could cost
Here’s how much OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phone could cost
Oct 10, 2019 15:17 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle