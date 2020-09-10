Bhagyashree’s ‘pampering skin routine’ is the perfect way to begin your morning | Watch

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:01 IST

Monsoons and our skins have never been the best of friends but Bollywood diva Bhagyashree recently revealed how we can try to bring them on good terms. Keeping fans hooked with beauty and fitness tips throughout this quarantine, Bhagyashree has now shared the perfect skincare routine and its benefits to not only keep your face clean but also moisturise and nourish it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 51-year-old star shared a video for details and assured that it is an “easy skin routine” that she follows every day. “It is a quick rejuvenation, even when you are tired..giving you an instant uplifting glow (sic),” the diva wrote in the caption.

Ingredients:

1.Powdered oats

2.1 teaspoon milk

3.1 teaspoon honey

Method:

Grind some oats into a powder and store it in a bottle to use every day as it does not spoil. Take some bit of powdered oats and add 1 teaspoon of milk along with 1 teaspoon of honey to make a paste like consistency. Apply it on your face and allow it to dry. Scrub it lightly before you wash your face with cold water.

Benefits:

Oats is a perfect scrub as it has cleansing properties that removes dead cells and helps in exfoliation. While milk is an excellent moisturizer as well as a toner that keeps the skin soft and supple, honey hydrates naturally along with being antiseptic and having anti-inflammatory properties.

The skincare tip shared by Bhagyashree is an easy home remedy to leave your skin ever glowing.

