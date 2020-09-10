e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Bhagyashree’s ‘pampering skin routine’ is the perfect way to begin your morning | Watch

Bhagyashree’s ‘pampering skin routine’ is the perfect way to begin your morning | Watch

Keeping fans hooked with beauty and fitness tips throughout this quarantine, Bhagyashree recently shared the perfect skincare routine and its benefits to not only keep your face clean but also moisturise and nourish it

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:01 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bhagyashree spills the beans on her ‘pampering skin routine’
Bhagyashree spills the beans on her ‘pampering skin routine’(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
         

Monsoons and our skins have never been the best of friends but Bollywood diva Bhagyashree recently revealed how we can try to bring them on good terms. Keeping fans hooked with beauty and fitness tips throughout this quarantine, Bhagyashree has now shared the perfect skincare routine and its benefits to not only keep your face clean but also moisturise and nourish it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 51-year-old star shared a video for details and assured that it is an “easy skin routine” that she follows every day. “It is a quick rejuvenation, even when you are tired..giving you an instant uplifting glow (sic),” the diva wrote in the caption.

Ingredients:

1.Powdered oats

2.1 teaspoon milk

3.1 teaspoon honey

Method:

Grind some oats into a powder and store it in a bottle to use every day as it does not spoil. Take some bit of powdered oats and add 1 teaspoon of milk along with 1 teaspoon of honey to make a paste like consistency. Apply it on your face and allow it to dry. Scrub it lightly before you wash your face with cold water.

Benefits:

Oats is a perfect scrub as it has cleansing properties that removes dead cells and helps in exfoliation. While milk is an excellent moisturizer as well as a toner that keeps the skin soft and supple, honey hydrates naturally along with being antiseptic and having anti-inflammatory properties. 

View this post on Instagram

#Tuesdaytips An easy skin routine that I follow everyday. It not only keeps my skin clean but moisturizes and nourishes it too. Grind some oats into a powder and store it in a bottle to use everyday (it doesn't spoil). Add some milk and honey to make a paste like consistency. Apply it on your face and allow it to dry. Scrub it lightly before you wash your face with cold water. Oats : Has cleansing properties that remove dead cells and can help in exfoliation. Milk : is an excellent moisturizer as well as a toner, keeping the skin soft and supple. Honey : hydrates naturally along with being antiseptic and having anti-inflammatory properties. It is a quick rejuvenation, even when you are tired..giving you an instant uplifting glow. Do share your feedback with me. #tuesdaytips #choosedaytip #facemask #facescrub #facepack #skincare #easyhacks #skinroutine #homeremedy #skin #moisturizer #scrubs #pamperyourself #everglow #everday

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online) on

The skincare tip shared by Bhagyashree is an easy home remedy to leave your skin ever glowing.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19 patients at risk of developing lung fibrosis
Covid-19 patients at risk of developing lung fibrosis
India bulks up amid provocation by China’s People’s Liberation Army
India bulks up amid provocation by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today
Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today
SII didn’t inform authorities about AstraZeneca’s trial pause: DCGI
SII didn’t inform authorities about AstraZeneca’s trial pause: DCGI
After Jio, foreign investors pile into RIL’s retail arm
After Jio, foreign investors pile into RIL’s retail arm
RBI seeks exemption from data protection law
RBI seeks exemption from data protection law
‘MS Dhoni would have been a good fielder anywhere in the field’
‘MS Dhoni would have been a good fielder anywhere in the field’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In