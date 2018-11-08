Bhaiya Dooj 2018: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and SMS

As the festive season has begun in full fervor, the year end seems like an unending party. If you thought that the festivities are over with Diwali, it doesn’t. Two days after Diwali comes the festival of Bhai Dooj, a celebration of the love between brother and sister.

The festival is also referred to as Bhau-Beej and Bhai Tika. Sisters apply tilak or tikka on their brothers’ foreheads and offer prayers for their long life and a prosperous future. In return, the brothers give gifts to their sisters. It is a complete family celebration, where there is a lot of food and sweets.

Given below is a list of Bhai Dooj wishes, messages and greetings that you can share with your siblings and family:

My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bhaidooj.

You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Bhaiyaa, you are someone

I admire and look up to,

with lots and lots of love wishing you

Happy Bhai Dooj

Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that’s prosperous and bright...

Happy Bhai Dooj

Praying for your long life and good health

on this Bhai Dooj and always

Have a Chocolaty Bhai Dooj

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj.

Like the love of Lord Krishna for his sister Subhadra, all brothers should love their sister and like the blessings of Subhadra for his brother Krishna, all sisters should always pray for their Brothers. Happy Bhai Dooj.

You were always my best friend,

Looking out for me, making sure

The path I travelled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over,

There cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj is festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother’s protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

This is for the most wonderful sister of this world, Thank you sister for always being there on my side and for helping me in those infinite ways which I cannot even remember. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Behen chahey bhai ka pyar,

Nahi chahe mahnge uphar,

Rishta atoot rahey sadiyon tak,

Mile mere bhai ko khushiyan apar

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Dear Brother, while putting tikka I pray to God for your peace happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Bhaidooj.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 18:48 IST