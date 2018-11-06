Diwali 2018: Quinoa chips, massage oil and more healthy gift ideas

It is that time of the year again when the house is filled with laughter and lights – the season of festivities. Diwali celebrations are incomplete without sweets and snacks. At the same time, for those living with diabetes and other diseases, it is the toughest time of the year. With so many temptations, it can become difficult to exercise will power.

However, we can ensure that this year is different. Celebrate this Diwali by gifting health and goodness to your loved ones- instead of sweets, choose healthy and diabetic- friendly snacks that are power-packed with nutrition and high in fibre. These snacks are a perfect teatime treat and a much better alternative for your mid-morning and evening hunger pangs.

Here are a list of healthy items you can gift for Diwali:

1. Copper water bottle

Tamra jal (copper water) is beneficial in balancing all three doshas (vata, pitta and kapha), is helpful in boosting overall health, and is a sensible gifting choice for Diwali.

“Copper water is also known to be anti-microbial. It is helpful in strengthening heart functions, improves immunity, promotes healthy skin and slows down effects of ageing,” says Dr. Partap Chauhan, director of Jiva Ayurveda.

2. Chyawanprasha

A well-known and widely-accepted rejuvenating tonic that boosts body immunity in general, and especially the respiratory system, consider gifting a bottle of chyawanprash to your famiy and friends. It works as a shield to the body and prevents it from various seasonal as well as chronic health problems. This is perfect considering the fact that the change in season is a prime time for weakened immunity. Chyawanprasha will help in re-establishing immunity.

3. BeatO Diwali gift hamper pack

The BeatO Diwali gift hamper pack consists of two tins of quinoa, one pack of quinoa khakhra and one tin of bajra puff. BeatO is a mobile platform that motivates people living with diabetes to increase compliance and reduce their out-of-pocket expenses.

Quinoa chips

BeatO Quinoa chips are baked not fried and are available in three flavors: Thai Chilli, Masala Tangle, and Achaari Tadka.

Bajra puff

Made from the power-packed Bajra grain, which is rich in essential nutrients, the Roasted Bajra Puff is a good snack since its low in glycemic index, rich in omega 3, low in starch, and gluten-free. Being rich in fibre, bajra helps in maintaining blood sugar levels and keeps you feeling full longer.

Quinoa khakhra

Quinoa khakhra has all the essential minerals- vitamin B, vitamin E, magnesium, and iron. This delectable snack is available in two delicious flavours: Achaari Twist and Chatpata Masala. For those hunger pangs in between the meals, these will come in handy. These khakhras are the perfect replacement to traditional, fried snacking options and are tasty too, so you won’t even miss those unhealthy choices.

4. Massage oil

It is natural for the skin to become rough and dry with the drop in temperature with the onset of winter.

“If you are considering a gift for someone close, Ayurvedic massage oil makes for a great option. The act of massaging the entire body with nourishing oil is highly beneficial for the skin, muscles and bones,” explains Dr Chauhan.

“In Delhi and other large cities, we are facing unprecedented high levels of pollution, so much so that just breathing is becoming a health hazard. Today’s lifestyle is also responsible for stress and stress-related ailments. So choose gifting options that not only help to protect us and reduce such problems, but also restore health and wellness,” says Shahnaz Husain, CMD, The Shahnaz Husain Group.

You can add more than one wellness gifts, such as herbal soaps, shampoos, skin products and combine it in a beautiful package, and present it to your friends, family members as well as your colleagues.

5. Yoga, belly dancing and more

There are various health and fitness packages which we can gift during the festive season. Some healthy and interesting ideas which your loved ones will remember you for are- a yoga retreat in Rishikesh, belly dancing class, kick boxing course, organic food or a meditation course,” advises Dr. Blossom Kochhar, founder and chairperson of the skin care range, Aroma Magic.

Ofcourse, if you still want to go the traditional way, then you could opt for the Ivory Roasted Cashew Nut (Kaju) Gift Box or the Nutraj Dry Fruit Festive Pack available on online platforms such as Snapdeal.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 09:53 IST