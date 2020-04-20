Birthdays during lockdown

more-lifestyle

Daisy Taneja, a 31-year-old Mumbai-based finance professional, is going to turn 32, in about a few days. While she is not too worried about being cooped up on her birthday, she says, “I have been spending all my birthdays in the past years with my husband. This year, nothing much will change apart from the fact that we will be home alone. We usually always get a small cake but this time because it is just the two of us, I am making a freeze cake at home.”

In these strange times, where going out has become a rather scary proposition, those born in the months of March and April have nothing much to do but stay put at home on their special day. “When people have their birthdays and when they want to celebrate, there is no way of getting cakes during this pandemic, and most of the restaurants and dessert shops are shut. We thought of spreading some love and joy for the ones who have their birthdays during these troubled times,” says Rahul Bajaj, director and conceptualiser, Deli By The Blue and Out Of The Blue. Both the outlets are delivering cakes in the city, even post midnight.

When asked about the safety and hygiene measures, Rahul says, “We have set up hand sanitizing stations at the restaurant for our staff and delivery people to sanitize their hands before handling the food package. We check their temperature and also make sure they are wearing the mask and maintaining social distance in the restaurant premises. The staff is provided with face masks, gloves, sanitizers and Dettol, and are following safety standards while packaging the cakes. We are sanitizing the kitchen area at regular intervals along with the bakers and the staff members.”