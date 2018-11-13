Children’s Day 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on 14 November, on the birthday of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was lovingly referred to as Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru).

Nehru was very fond of children, and hence this special day is observed on his birthday as a tribute.

On this day, let us share some special messages for children:

If you plant honesty, you will reap trust. If you plant goodness, you will reap friends. If you plant humility, you will reap greatness.

Happy Children’s Day.

Childhood means

Fun unlimited...

Bounteous shower,

Of love and care,

Realm of imagination,

Joy of growing up,

Happy Children’s Day!

Childhood is an enchanting vista,

Endless fun,

A joyful classroom,

An experience,

An era of imagination,

An artistic journey,

An ode to love,

A happy moment,

Happy Children’s Day.

All those moments of innocent wonders

of enjoying as if there is no tomorrow

of sharing whatever little we possessed

it seems it was only yesterday

on Children’s Day I wish...

all your memories...

...put a smile on your face

Happy Children’s Day!

Kids, there are no words describe how special you are to us.

Come on lets enjoy this day with fun and laughter.

***Happy Children’s Day***

Children are the best creation of god, they spread joy in every season.

Happy Children’s Day

There are only two lasting gift we should give our children, One is roots and second is wings.

Happy Children’s Day

Desh ke Pragati ke hum hai Aadar

Hum karenge Cha Cha Nehru ke Sapne Sahakar

Happy Children’s Day

Every child is a different kind of

flower and all together, make this world

a beautiful garden. Happy Children’s Day!

Childhood is all about being wild,

having fun and enjoying a carefree life

Enjoy your childhood till it lasts.

Happy Children’s Day!

Here are some Children’s Day images which you can share with your loved ones:

