City restaurants set to boo patrons with Halloween specials

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:45 IST

Gear up for some chills and spooks as restaurants across Delhi-NCR are offering spooktacular Halloween specials. From grisly-looking dishes to goosebumps-inducing ambience, it’s all ghoul play for these eateries. Not to miss are some tempting offers and discounts for the most innovative costumes and scariest looking guests.

“In such unprecedented times, wherein the customers are reluctant to step out to dine, days like Halloween give us an opportunity to do something new and out of the box in terms of theme, menu and entertainment with a hope of attracting customers. We are living in a scenario now where customers are fed up of sitting at home, at the same time want to step out at home. We are taking care after different precautions like social distancing, proper sanitisation, of course, masks to fight the pandemic as well and will be maintaining all this on Halloween day as well,” says Manish Sharma, founder, Molecule. They are creating larger-than-life movie sets of famous movies like Titanic, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Addams Family. The menu has special dishes like Edible Lava Coal. They plan to dress their servers as iconic movie characters like Gandalf, Batman and Count Dracula, and have counters for palm reading, tarot and face painting.

Mexican Toastada at Molecule, Gurugram.

“The dynamics of celebrations have changed all around the world. Safety comes first and we as responsible restaurateurs want to make sure that any celebration should not be done at the cost of health. We are ensuring all safety precautions, and in fact, we have elevated our precautions much more as we are expecting more crowd, says Akshay Anand, co-founder Ophelia, The Ashok, Chanakyapuri.

The season is perfect for outdoor celebrations, and this is another factor that has restaurateurs pumped for the day. “We have planned fun activities, spooky decor and a special menu for the Halloween bash. It is a rare Blue Moon night, which will add to the thrill. Our menu has dishes like Devil’s Lasagna, Creepy Pepperoni Pizza, Lava Curry Dimsums and Black Magic LIIT. We are ready to host all our patrons in Halloween costumes,” says Udit Bagga, founder, Out of the Box, Connaught Place.

In keeping with the theme of the night of spooks, restaurateurs are going the extra mile in making it special. Strobe lights and fog machines set the mood for the theme party at Radioactive, Punjabi Bagh. “With just the right lighting, we can send chills up your spines. Fog machines set up outside give the spookiest lighting mood of all. Illuminating lights inside will stir fun and fear elements. There are drinks like Mr and Mrs Scary, Devil Mera Yaar and more to keep the spirits high,” says owner Chahat Kapoor.

With this, restaurant owners not only plan to keep the momentum of festive season going and boost sales, but also to build faith as the F&B rebuilds itself. “People come to us for drinks and our chef specials non-veg items, hence we like to cash in on Halloween basis this. Our menu will have special items like Bhool Bhuliya, Lick Your Fingers, Truffle Mushroom Dumplings and more. We will mark tables for social distancing and ensure that safety guidelines are followed. We have received great response and are ready to host guests,” says Tushar Gulati, owner, Mic Drop in South Extension.

It is a win-win situation for both as there are loads of freebies and deals up for grabs. “We are set to serve people with Halloween specials. Get dressed at your scary best and win surprise offers on drinks,” says Umang Tewari, owner, Local, Connaught Place. At the Drunken Botanist, Gurugram, the theme is Oh My Ghost and there are awards for the spookiest couple, five best costumes, the most creative mask award, and many more surprises gifts. At Junkyard Café, Connaught Place, special cocktail menu with drinks such as Scary Beer Treasure Chests, Angel and Devil, Metal Blender and Edison Bulbyard awaits.

