City’s nightlife faces the blues amid the pandemic

We speak to mixologists, DJs and bouncers as they reveal how the outbreak of coronavirus has adversely impacted the nightlife and hospitality industry.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:19 IST
Sanchita Kalra and Swati Chaturvedi
Sanchita Kalra and Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Professionals employed at nightclubs are having a tough time due to the shutdown.
Professionals employed at nightclubs are having a tough time due to the shutdown.(Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)
         

Nightclubs, bars and lounges have all shut down. The outbreak of coronavirus has adversely impacted the business of these outlets. After it was announced that all nightclubs will be shut down in the face of the pandemic, professionals employed at these places are having a tough time — be it the one who’d prepare your favourite concoction, belt out the hottest music tracks or the bouncers who ensure your safety.

Mohit Chopra, a mixologist, feels that the nightlife business has been impacted big time, as compared to other businesses. “As our business depends on the daily inward stream of people, we would be paid half the amount. Some daily workers have been asked to go back to their home towns,” he says.

Bartenders, servers and other professionals are feeling the pinch of the impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality industry. Udit Nagar, a bouncer, says, “The worst affected are people like us, who are part-time workers. With a constant stream of income, we tend to live a certain lifestyle, and now all of that has gone for a toss.” Satish Daggar, another bouncer, adds, “We can’t be sitting at home for two weeks or till whenever this gets contained...we will die of hunger. We need to pay our rent.”

 

Popular DJs echo the sentiment. Mumbai-based DJ AJ feels due to the shutdown, there’s a cascading effect, because it’s also affecting the servicing industry and inventory management. He says, “My performances for April and May which were to take place in Italy, Maldives, Turkey, Beirut and Bali, are on hold. They are not yet cancelled, but we don’t know the (new) dates yet. But looking at the positives more than the negatives, it’s a good way to spend some family time.”

Talking about the financial impact, DJ AJ says, “It depends on the kind of gigs I do, which range from a non-contractual gig for 90 minutes for ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh, and performances at private events and weddings that go up to ₹1.5 lakhs, which are on hold at the moment.”

However, some believe that now is the time is to re-energise and rejuvenate. Delhi-based DJ Sumit Sethi says, “There were several gigs of mine that got cancelled in the month of March due to the closure of nightclubs and other gatherings. But I’m taking this space and isolation to create music, focus on content and studio, connect with my inner self to improve skills.”

