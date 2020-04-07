e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking

Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking

The new coronavirus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking, a top US scientist said Friday as the government was poised to recommend the use of face masks for everyone.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:14 IST
Agence France-Presse`
Agence France-Presse`
Washington DC
Bikaner: A petrol pump employee checks the identity card of a customer before filling petrol in his scooter during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bikaner, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Bikaner: A petrol pump employee checks the identity card of a customer before filling petrol in his scooter during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bikaner, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (PTI)
         

The new coronavirus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking, a top US scientist said Friday as the government was poised to recommend the use of face masks for everyone.

Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told Fox News the guidance on masks would be changed “because of some recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak, as opposed to coughing and sneezing.” As it stands, the official advice is that only sick people need to cover their faces, as well as those caring for them at home.

Fauci’s comments come after the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) sent a letter to the White House on April 1 that summarized recent research on the subject.

It said that though the research isn’t yet conclusive, “the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing.” Until now, US health agencies have said that the primary pathway of transmission is respiratory droplets, about one millimeter in diameter, expelled by sick people when they sneeze or cough.

These quickly fall to the ground around a meter away.

But if the virus can be suspended in the ultrafine mist we expel when we exhale, in other words an aerosol, it becomes much harder to prevent its spread, which in turn is an argument in favor of everyone covering their faces. A recent NIH funded study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could become an aerosol and remain airborne for up to three hours.

This triggered a debate even as critics said the findings were overblown because the team behind the study used a medical device called a nebulizer to deliberately create a viral mist and argued this would not occur naturally.

The NAS letter pointed to preliminary research by the University of Nebraska Medical Center that found the genetic code of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its RNA, were found in hard to reach areas of patients’ isolation rooms.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle