Couples get creative with Covid-inspired messages on wedding invites

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 18:11 IST

With the number of guests restricted to 50 at social gatherings, it’s no surprise that weddings have become an intimate, small affair. And for a closed group of family and friends, couples are mostly opting for e-vites but adding a dash of humour with quirky and fun precautionary messages.

Delhi-based Akash Lal Bhardwaj, 29, an engineer, who recently got engaged at a gathering of 25 attendees sent an invite to his guests that stated, “Be a super hero, wear your mask!”. Talking about the idea behind the message, he says, “I think it is the need of the hour now. We had to postpone our engagement due to the pandemic and when we rescheduled it to another date we thought of doing something quirky and different and also act responsible towards our guests. What used to be “bring your blessings” has now become “don’t forget your face masks”. And you are a superhero in a way if have your mask on, aren’t you? Everyone followed the message on the invite.”

For those who can’t make it to the wedding, couples are sending out gifts and hampers with personalised messages. “Is saal thi shaadi, agle saal karenge party. Tab tak ke liye stay hale and hearty,” one of the

Going all digital with wedding invites has given couples an opportunity to experiment with innovative elements feels Shilpa Ahuja, a Noida-based HR professional, who got hitched in November. Her e-vite said, “Distance makes the heart grow fonder. Kindly practice social distancing.” Ahuja says, “We were lucky enough to have a 100-guest wedding just before the new set of guidelines came in. And for such a small-scale wedding, we decided to ditch the physical invites, and my fiance and I thought of designing the e-vites ourselves so that we could incorporate some elements on our own and make it a memorable one as a Covid-wedding.”

Interestingly, wedding invite designers have been flooded with requests for creative Covid-inspired messages as well. Itchha Talreja, a wedding invite designer says, “We’ve had a wedding where the couple sent out a full Covid-19 instruction along with the invite letter about do’s and dont’s that needed to be followed at the wedding. Apart from that, we recently made an invite that stated, “Love is in the air but so are the germs. Sanitise your hands.”

Another wedding invite designer, Sonal Aggarwal Jolly, founder of Turmeric Ink, adds, “As the guest-list has cut down and have become limited, couples are happy to do quirky messages who have extra time on hands and are completely involved in the wedding planning process. One liners are a great way to stay relevant and add a bit of fun.”