Delhi police offers flowers to commuters, urges them to observe Janata Curfew in view of coronavirus outbreak

Delhi police offers flowers to commuters, urges them to observe Janata Curfew in view of coronavirus outbreak

Policemen in Delhi were on Sunday seen offering flowers to people on the roads, requesting them to stay at home and observe the countrywide Janata Curfew.

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:17 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Noida police at Sector 12.
Noida police at Sector 12.(Mohd Zakir/HT)
         

Policemen in Delhi were on Sunday seen offering flowers to people on the roads, requesting them to stay at home and observe the countrywide Janata Curfew.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday given a call to observe a 14-hour social distancing exercise in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease that has affected over 300 people in India.

Hardeep Singh, a Delhi Police personnel told ANI, “We request the public to remain at home and not come out unless there is an emergency. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has given a call for the right cause, by offering flowers to the commuters who are out due to dire circumstances we are urging them to get back to their homes as soon as possible.”

The policemen were seen giving flowers to the people at Connaught Place and other prominent locations in the national capital.

Till Sunday Delhi had, according to official data, reported 27 people confirmed positive for COVID-19, including one foreign national. The national capital also reported one death due to the virus.

Doctor Avni Goyal, who was stopped and offered flowers by the policemen said that the security personnel, doctors and media personnel were out on the streets to fulfill their responsibilities but urged the citizens to stay inside to play their part in ensuring a break on the spread of the disease.

“I am a doctor and am going to Safdarjung Hospital to fulfill my responsibilities but I urge all other people to remain inside their houses. The policemen, doctors, media persons are out on the roads for the safety of the people but the onus of staying inside rests on that of the common citizens,” Dr. Goyal said.

The nation is observing ‘Janta Curfew’ today after PM Modi laid emphasis on individual “determination” and “restraint through social distancing” in fighting the global pandemic and called for ‘Janata curfew’ to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following Prime Minister Modi’s message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.

According to official data till Sunday morning the total number of confirmed cases in India has 324, including 41 foreign nationals. While 24 of the positive cases have been cured, discharged or migrated four deaths have also occurred due to the infection.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

