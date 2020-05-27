e-paper
Denizens become game organisers at home amid lockdown

Denizens become game organisers at home amid lockdown

The coronavirus scare has made life mundane, but many have come up with creative ways to add an entertainment factor with Ludo tournaments and Tambola nights

more-lifestyle Updated: May 27, 2020 11:03 IST
Sanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
A Tambola ticket
A Tambola ticket
         

To add a bit of entertainment to the mundane routine during lockdown, many have turned into professional game organisers amid the lockdown, hosting Ludo tournaments and Tambola nights. While some are solely to entertain and bring families and friends closer, others are combining fun for a cause through such games, thereby contributing the winning amount to PM CARES Fund.

Mumbai-based entrepreneur Nikhil Trehan, who manages a Tambola group on WhatsApp with 150 members across India, London and Canada came up with the idea when the lockdown was announced in March. He says, “With no mode of entertainment ant such tough times for every human, we decided to add some fun and activity to engage families via WhatsApp. We have been playing since March 27th.”

He also feels that the main reason for it to become popular was because of the cause that 10 percent of total money collected through each game will be donated to PM CARES Fund. He adds, “A lot of people connected because of this cause and donation factor. Initially we started with 1 game a week, then made it on alternate days, now it’s twice a week. There is absolutely no commission involved and it’s purely for the cause and the process is full transparent.”

Organiser Nimit Gandhi during a game of Tambola
Organiser Nimit Gandhi during a game of Tambola

And the situation is no different for Dilliwalas. Adding a dose of entertainment to the mundane regime, Delhi-based couple, Nimit Gandhi and Riju Sharma have created a group on WhatsApp to play Tambola with the motive to bring families closer. Gandhi talks about the idea behind this initiative, and says, “We were looking for interesting ways to kill time and came across this app that helps generate Housie numbers with instructions. We generate tickets through an app. ” To this Sharma adds, “Some were reluctant in the beginning that how will it go on WhatsApp, but we keep sending rules and guidelines with a samply ticket so that it’s convenient for elderly to play as well. We ask the participants to send us a picture to claim the prize.”

A screenshot of Ludo Tournament message
A screenshot of Ludo Tournament message

And it’s not just Tambola that has got the denizens hooked; it’s another popular game, Ludo that is having its moment on WhatsApp groups. A resident of Delhi, Siddharth Seth, business man who is a member of ‘Ludo Tournament’ group explains, “A schedule is drafted which includes duration, qualifier rounds and teams. Prize ranges from Rs 1,000 to 6,000.”

Ramayan-based version of Tambola
Ramayan-based version of Tambola

He has also played a Ramayan-based version of Tambola. “We had Ramayan-themed prize, like 14 Saal ka Vanvaas meant Early 14 numbers, Ram Rajya was a Bumper House, Ayodhya Vaapsi for Bumper House 2,” he explains.

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

