e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Disparities in academic productivity observed during Covid-19 pandemic: Study

Disparities in academic productivity observed during Covid-19 pandemic: Study

Faculty of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM) discovered that the academic productivity of individuals with children younger than six years decreased after the Covid-19 pandemic.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Washington [US]
According to a study by STEMM, in comparison to men, women reported a significant decrease in first- and co-author manuscript submissions.
According to a study by STEMM, in comparison to men, women reported a significant decrease in first- and co-author manuscript submissions.(Pixabay)
         

Faculty of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM) discovered that the academic productivity of individuals with children younger than six years decreased after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a study by STEMM, in comparison to men, women reported a significant decrease in first- and co-author manuscript submissions.

“Overall, significant disparities were observed in academic productivity by gender and child age during Covid-19 ‘stay-at-home’ orders and, if confirmed by further research, should be considered by academic institutions and funding agencies when making decisions regarding funding, hiring, promotion, and tenure,” said Rebecca Krukowski, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and co-authors.

Journal of Women’s Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women’s Health, Richmond, VA said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many STEMM faculty to work from home and, especially when young children are in the home, has put a strain on work hours. Publishing is crucial when seeking grant support for research, looking for a job, and seeking promotion and tenure.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In