Due date under lockdown 3.0? Expert help is at hand to sail smoothly through pregnancy in a pandemic

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 10, 2020 11:54 IST

Welcoming a new life in this world is a happy, life-altering experience, but given the current scenario, pregnancy can come with another set of problems. Visiting the hospital for routine check-ups could risk exposing the mother to a host of germs, not to forget the lockdown restrictions, limiting movement within the city.

Bengaluru resident Disha Dhingra, had planned to come to Delhi to be with her parents for her delivery scheduled for the end of May. She cancelled her plans when the country received its first few cases of coronavirus. Her plan B was to call her parents to Bengaluru as she has a two-year old daughter, and managing everything could have been daunting. “Now we are not sure if any of the family members would be able to come and help us at the time of the delivery (we are in a nuclear set up) so I am learning all the cooking methods and batch cooking,” she says. As far as the clinic visits are concerned, she says, “My gynaecologist has moved out of her own clinic and is now consulting in a diagnostic centre so that all her patients could get scans and blood tests under one roof to avoid multiple visits. The staff is also making sure that each and every visitor is being examined for any sorts of symptoms. They are implementing social distancing, and it is mandatory to wear masks and sanitise regularly.”

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who is expecting his first child with wife, actor Ekta Kaul, also shared his experience in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times. “There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. We don’t step out at all. We go down for a walk in our building compound just once a week. She is seriously quarantined and we have no one coming home. The cops are very understanding and [when] they saw a pregnant woman and didn’t stop us or anything,” he had said.

Read: Sumeet Vyas can’t pamper Ekta Kaul during her pregnancy, says “it’s not a nice feeling”

Unfortunately for some, the situation is not as smooth. Till a few days back, Pune was in complete lockdown and an expecting mother who is due next month, on condition of anonymity, shares that they didn’t get something as basic as milk supply for two days. But even amid the chaos, there is help at hand. Experts, gynaecologist Dr Gayathri Kamath and psychologist Dr Kamna Chhibber, share some tips to keep calm and have a safe pregnancy.

1.Diet: A well-balanced diet with the right amount of complex carbohydrates, protein, fat, fibre, micro nutrients, and water is essential for pregnant women. Additionally, they must follow a strict discipline of eating every four to five hours and refrain from giving long gaps and then binge eating. Furthermore, avoiding the consumption of fast foods, raw salads and undercooked meat is strongly recommended.

2.Physical activities: Being a couch potato will worsen back ache and cause unwanted weight gain. Pregnant women are advised to remain physically active and do their routine household chores after concurrence with their doctor.

3.Personal hygiene: Ensure adequate water intake and urinate at frequent intervals. Additionally, avoid shaving of private parts and douching of the vagina to maintain a healthy environment.

4.Support system: You can ask your family and friends for emotional support as well as support for chores around the house. It is important to stay connected and share your feelings.

5.Me time: Take time out for yourself and indulge in calming and soothing activities. Take a long bath, listen to music, and meditate.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more