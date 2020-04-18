Sumeet Vyas can’t pamper Ekta Kaul during her pregnancy, says “it’s not a nice feeling”

tv

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:45 IST

Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently announced that they are expecting their first baby. While it is a very happy news for the couple, Vyas is a bit dejected because he is unable to fulfill his pregnant wife’s food cravings amid this lockdown crisis.

“There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. It is not a nice feeling. This is a time when ideally I would have preferred to pamper her with whatever she wants,” shares Vyas.

The actor also shares how their date nights have taken a massive hit for the past few weeks.

“One thing that we both really enjoy is that we twice or thrice a week, we go out for dinners. It keeps the romance alive. I always feel that we should never stop dating even if we are married. But that has stopped now, when it is most needed,” he adds.

However, Vyas is looking at the brighter side of things. “These are very small sacrifices that we are making. In the larger scheme of things, we should be grateful for the things we have — a home to live, food to eat, it is a blessing indeed,” he says.

Like everyone else, the couple is also following total isolation in such time more so because of Kaul’s condition.

“We don’t step out at all. We go down for a walk in our building compound just once a week. She should not feel suffocated sitting in the room. It is not a healthy feeling. She is seriously quarantined and we have no one coming home,” he explains, adding that the due date is in June.

Vyas also shares that they have gone out to see the doctor a couple of times over this period for Kaul’s check up.

“The cops are very understanding and they saw a pregnant woman and didn’t stop us or anything. The supplies are all there at home, so all that is fine as of now,” he says.

