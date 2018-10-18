Dussehra 2018 wishes and images to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

The festival of Dussehra is an auspicious day that marks the victory of good over evil. Some celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, by burning towering effigies of his, symbolizing that evil is demolished by burning fireworks. Some others also celebrate the mythological story of Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. Dussehra also starts the preparation for the festival of lights, also one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals. It marks Lord Rama’s homecoming after his victory and is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra or Dasain in certain parts of our country.

Dussehra wishes

* May your troubles

burst away like the fireworks

and your happiness

multiply by ten times

Happy Dussehra!

* May God bless you with success on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, and may you be capable of defeating all evils in your life. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

* Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil.

May all the evil around you vanish by the

virtue of the goodness in and around you.

Happy Dussehra!

* Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful Dussehra.

* May God shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dussehra.

* May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

* May truth always win and good triumph over evil. May Lord always bless you with wisdom. Happy Vijaydashmi 2018

* Learn to admire, not to envy. Remember to work and not to regret. Have a blessed Dussehra 2018.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 10:15 IST