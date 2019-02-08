Easy chocolate recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings

Chocolate is one ingredient, which you can never have enough of. Today, with variations to choose from, we are spoilt for choice. One such variation which has gained popularity, is the chocolate spread. It has become ubiquitous to desserts where experiments with spreads have helped in creating some yummy and quirky savories that leave you hanging for another serving.

Here are a few curated recipes by Zeba Kohli, chocolatier, for the Cadbury Chocolate Cookbook which houses some of the most tempting yet the simplest recipes that can be prepared with Cadbury Dairy Milk Spready.

Chocolate rice pudding

Ingredients: 100gm Cadbury Dairy Milk Spready, 1½ bars (80gm) Cadbury Bournville 50% Dark Chocolate, finely chopped, 5gm Granulated Sugar, 3 cups Milk, 1 cup Basmati Rice, Zest of 1 Orange, 1/6tsp Orange Essence

Method: Combine the granulated sugar and milk in a pot. Add rice into the bubbling mixture and stir for 20 minutes or until rice is cooked. Spoon the Dairy Milk Spready into the pot and add the chopped Bournville bars, orange zest and orange essence. Add more milk if the mixture is too thick. Stir until smooth. Serve warm with chocolate shavings.

Chocolate magic with berries

Ingredients: 5 tbsp Cadbury Dairy Milk Spready, ½ cup Almond Flakes, 1/8tsp Salt, ½ cup Heavy Cream, 12 Digestive Biscuits, Crushed,

For Berry sauce: 1½ cups... Berries of Your Choice, ½ cup Caster Sugar, ½ cup Water, 1tbsp Lemon Juice

Method: Toast almond flakes in a sauce pan and add into the Dairy Milk Spready. Heat the salt and heavy cream in a pot over medium heat and stir into the melted chocolate and almond mixture.

Berry sauce: In a sauce pan, add the berries, sugar, water and lemon juice and stir until the sugar dissolves.

Assembling: In a deep glass bowl or pot, place the biscuits, spread and berry sauce layer by layer till the top. Garnish with fresh fruits.

Chocolate coconut cookies

Ingredients: 1 bar (80gm) Cadbury Bournville, 50% Dark Chocolate, chopped into smaller pieces, 5-6tbsp Cadbury Dairy Milk Spready, 1/3 cup Salted Butter, 6tbsp Caster Sugar, 1 cup All-purpose Flour, 1 cup Shredded Coconut, 1tsp Vanilla Essence, 2tbsp Milk

Method: Pre heat the oven to 180 degrees C. Using an electric mixer, combine the butter, Dairy Milk Spready and sugar until smooth. Gradually mix the flour, 2/3 of the coconut and vanilla essence until well combined. Add milk if necessary, to obtain a dough-like consistency. Make1-inch balls and slightly flatten the dough on a lined baking tray. Bake for10–13 minutes at 180 degrees C until the surface of the cookie is firm. Let cookies cool.Place the chopped Bournville bar in a large glass bowl. Place the bowl over a pot of simmering water. Stir continuously until chocolate has completely melted. Stir in the remaining 1/3 cup of the coconut into the chocolate and generously spread on the surface of the cooled cookies. Sprinkle the balance coconut on each cookie. Leave it in the refrigerator to harden before serving.

S’ mores cookies

Ingredients: 24tsp Cadbury Dairy Milk Spready, 1 Egg, 1 cup Unsalted Butter, ¾ cup Brown Sugar, ½ cup Rolled Oats, 1¾ cups All-purpose Flour, ½tsp Salt, 1/3tsp Baking Soda, 2/3tsp Cinnamon Powder, 12 Large Marshmallows

Method: Pre heat the oven to 180 degrees C. Using an electric mixer, combine the egg, butter and sugar until smooth. Blend the rolled oats and add into a large bowl with the flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon powder. Mix the wet and dry ingredients until fully combined. Line a baking tray and roll 1-inch biscuit balls, leaving space for them to spread. Lightly press onto the surface of each cookie a tsp of Dairy Milk Spready. Bake for 10–12 minutes at 180 degrees C. Remove from the oven, top with a marshmallow and place back into the oven for 1-2 minutes at180 degrees until the marshmallow edges turn golden. Let these cool before serving.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:58 IST