Father’s Day 2019: Top gifting options this year

Father’s Day is around the corner, so it’s time you started deciding on what you shall be gifting your old man. To make this job easier for you, we’ve listed a few items that might be of interest. Take a look and decide whether you would want to opt or any of these gifting options.

1. Choosing something for your dad can be a tricky affair at times, and if you want to add to his closet then one safe option could be going for traditional wear. These could be kurtas which could be worn on various occasions such as family gatherings or even for parties or just a nice stole which could add a special touch to those evenings out.

2. If health is one of the priorities for you, then a Fitbit could be one option, assuming your dad is ready to wear it, ofcourse.

Another option could be presenting him with a yoga mat, where he can do some basic yoga poses and exercises on a daily basis whenever he gets the time.

3. A gift pack is always a good idea, and you can’t really go wrong with one that has a shaving kit and other grooming products to surprise your dad with. You could also mix this up with some of his favourite colognes, and you have a lovely surprise ready for Father’s Day!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 17:31 IST