Finding moments of joy amid the pandemic

Finding moments of joy amid the pandemic

Designer Suneet Varma giving a haircut to his 79-year-old mother Indra Varma is the cutest thing that we have seen on Internet.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:57 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Designer Suneet Varma took to Instagram to share this photo of him giving a haircut to his mother Indra Varma.
Designer Suneet Varma took to Instagram to share this photo of him giving a haircut to his mother Indra Varma.
         

There are some joys in life that are simply priceless and the pandemic has made us cherish every little amount of happiness around us. Just like this adorable picture of designer Suneet Varma turning hairdresser to give his 79-year-old mom Indira Varma a haircut.

While many moms would think twice before letting their son touch their hair and experiment with their look. Suneet’s mom certainly trusted his skills. “The tables have turned. My mother trusting me with her hair is a huge validation. Her priorities in terms of everything is just exceptional. I try my best to pamper her. But I have to say that I think i am her favourite child. Her hair grows very quickly. And she is at an age when it takes a lot of effort to dry and wash such long and thick hair. So, I always used to tell her to cut her hair short that can be managed easily. But she always used to ignore it. And then one of these days when we were having lunch, she asked me- Beta do you think you can cut my hair? And I jumped in excitement. And there I was in front of the dressing table with a pair of scissors and comb in hand,” says the designer.

 

Though beauty parlours and salons have opened up, Suneet’s mother can’t go out because of her age. “It’s been almost four months that my mother hasn’t stepped out because of the pandemic. We have been very particular and taking every precaution because at 79, you are quite vulnerable. It was only yesterday that I got so close to mom to cut her hair otherwise I have also been maintaining social distancing from her because I have been going out for work. We always keep the space around her sanitized. It is very important for all of us to take extra care of our parents during these challenging times,” he says.

