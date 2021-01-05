e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / For kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results: Study

For kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results: Study

Researchers found that focusing on diversion, instead of detention, yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
Cleveland, Ohio
Researchers found that focusing on diversion, instead of detention, yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues.
Researchers found that focusing on diversion, instead of detention, yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues.(ANI)
         

Researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues.

Of the 5,300 children enrolled in the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative since 2006, 21 per cent reported that someone close to them had been murdered in the past year. Nearly half of the boys and more than a quarter of the girls in the program have both substance abuse and mental health disorder.

But there’s good news, too: From 2017 through 2019, 81% of the participants -- aged 10 through 17 -- successfully completed the state’s juvenile diversion program, and data indicated that 79% of youth reduced their contact with police while in treatment.

Those findings are from a new detailed evaluation of the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative (BHJJ) by researchers at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University.

The key conclusion: Many youthful offenders can benefit from community-based diversion programs designed to address mental health and substance use issues in lieu of commitment to local or state-run detention centres.

“The majority of justice-involved youth have a history of mental health and/or substance use issues, and have experienced a great deal of trauma,” said Jeff Kretschmar, co-author of the study and the research associate professor at the university’s Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education. “However, local jurisdictions are often ill-equipped to accurately assess youth for behavioural health problems and provide appropriate treatment. Ohio’s Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative was intended to transform and expand the local systems’ options to better serve these youths.”

The report focused on youth currently enrolled in the program rather than retrospectively, Kretschmar said, to “identify emerging behavioural health trends and better understand the effectiveness of the model as it operates across Ohio today.”

Report highlights include:

-Youth reported a significant decrease in trauma symptoms and problem severity from intake to termination, and a significant improvement in functioning.

-Since 2015, only 3.8% of youth enrolled in BHJJ were committed to a state-run detention facility after enrollment.

-BHJJ costs about $5,200 per child, compared with $196,000 per child who enters a state-run detention facility.

“The breadth of the data provides us with an opportunity to examine outcomes for youth in BHJJ from a variety of angles and provides practitioners with enough information to match programming with behavioural health needs,” said Fredrick Butcher, research assistant professor at the Begun Center.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In