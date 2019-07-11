Fuchcha’s get inked: Making a statement with tattoo and piercing in the new session

Delhi University admissions are in full swing, and soon a new batch of fuchchas will make their way into the new session. And, to look their best on Day 1, students are already out scoring the best in clothes and accessories, getting makeovers and more. But while this might be a yearly thing, students are opting for more permanent enhancements this time around. Tattoos and dermal piercings seem to be in vogue this season, and tattoo shops around the city have noticed a surge in youngsters who want to get them done.

“This year, we’ve got a lot of queries from students who want to show their stylish side or simply a reflection of their persona when joining the colleges. There are many emerging styles and art forms, which means tattoos will never run out of style, but the students should know that they should always get something meaningful since it stays with them for life,” says Vikas Malani of BodyCanvas Tattoos.

“We get lots of clients who want to get inked before their colleges begin. Tattoos mean different things for each individual. Some clients want to get something cool and flaunt it to their peers, some of them want to get meaningful dates or something of tribute to their families, and some just want to get a quote that they believe in or represent them. Right now, tattoos that are really popular among guys are spiritual tattoos like Shiva tattoos or names of their loved ones and for girls usually they want minimalist tattoos like flowers or Unalomes or a calligraphic quote,” says Lokesh Verma of Devil’z Tattooz.

Sanchit Aggarwal, 19, who will soon get his arm inked, says that it’s something that would give his personality a much-needed boost. “I’ve been planning to get a band made on my arm and wanted to be very sure before getting it done. Since I’m applying to colleges now and would be joining one soon, I think it’s the perfect time to get inked as it will be a boost to my personality,” says Aggarwal.

Raksheta Raman, a 17-year-old DU aspirant, prefers something more personal. “I’m still deciding on what a perfect tattoo for me would be, and for now I want the lyrics of the Pink Floyd song The Great Gig in the Sky from their album The Dark Side of the Moon. The song means a lot to me because in difficult times I found solace in it, and I feel that getting it inked will be like an extension of my personality,” says Raman.

Shiveeka Mehta, an 18-year-old DU aspirant, is choosing to get her septum pierced and will also be getting her first tattoo done. “ I haven’t even told my parents yet. I think I will after I get it done. I have always been fascinated by tattoo art and feel that tattoos reflect one’s personality very well. I will get my favourite verses by Atticus on my forearm with flowers around it. Since I am an art student, the flowers will be shaded like watercolours. The septum piercing is just my way of standing out. I think it’s really cool and I can pull it off,” she says.

Tips before getting inked: Be sure: Getting inked is a permanent process, so it should never be governed by impulse. One should always think it over a few times before deciding to get a tattoo done.

Know your design: It is imperative that you are clear about what you want and whether you’d like to sport that design for life. It’s ok to not know the specifications as tattoo artists would also help with the design, but one should at least choose something that holds some meaning to them.

Research: Since tattoos are permanent, one needs to make sure that they’re done the right way. One should always research about artists, the hygiene of the studio, whether the studio uses good and clean equipment and fresh needles etc. It takes effort, but knowing the tiniest of details really goes a long way.

Consult: It is important that despite all the reach, that one talks to their tattoo artist and consults them on how they could get the best version of their tattoo done. Often, artists would suggest tweaks in design, size or placement as they know best where a tattoo would look better and last longer.

Aftercare: Getting inked isn’t the end of the process. One should know that it is after you get inked that the real work begins. One needs to be careful about their fresh tattoo and should know the proper aftercare products that they’d need to use.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 14:52 IST